Growing Clinic for Sale in Brooklyn, NY — Part-Time Hours

By Kevin Misenheimer
lifewest.edu
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the article-/1 Growing Clinic for Sale in Brooklyn, NY — Part-Time Hours. Thriving chiropractic clinic in vibrant Brooklyn, NY brings superb net income + a high profit margin for sustained success. This turnkey opportunity includes powerful + transferable marketing for abundant new patients in addition to passive income from a highly trained associate. Thanks to minimal local competition, easy-to-run operations, + primarily cash collections, this is a low-stress clinic. Enjoy excellent work-life balance in a cultural hub of The Big Apple, full of rich history + award-winning restaurants. Relax in the botanic gardens, ride a roller coaster at Coney Island, and savor iconic views across the Brooklyn Bridge. See pics + details at https://www.progressivepracticesales.com/brooklyn-new-york or call 888-508-9197.

lifewest.edu

