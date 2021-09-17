CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Hayward, CA

Dacula Georgia Practice For Sale

By Premier Practice Consultants
lifewest.edu
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the article“Just Listed” DACULA GA $575,000.00 Serving this Atlanta exurb community for the last 25 years. A 2900 sq. ft. clinic. A 3 year gross average is $700,000.00. Averaging 50% CASH, with 54 new patients per month. Clinic has EHR w/Chirotouch and on-site digital X-ray. Chiropractic techniques of choice are Diversified, Thompson and Activator. Previously integrated and could easily be so again. Owner is willing to stay on as treating doctor or in a management position should a buyer be interested in that. Dacula is considered one of the best places to live in Georgia. The current doctor wishes to sell in order to retire. One on one transition coaching included in the price to ensure your continued success. Call Dr. Matthew Davis for information on this practice, 770-748-6084 DrMatt@PremierPracticeConsultants.com.

lifewest.edu

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
The Associated Press

Closely fought German election ushers in post-Merkel era

BERLIN (AP) — German voters were choosing a new parliament Sunday in an election that will determine who succeeds Chancellor Angela Merkel after her 16 years at the helm of Europe’s biggest economy. Polls point to a very close race Sunday between Merkel’s center-right Union bloc, with state governor Armin...
ELECTIONS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Business
Hayward, CA
Business
City
Hayward, CA
State
Georgia State
CNN

What we know about Gabby Petito's final days

(CNN) — Over the summer, Gabby Petito set out with her fiancé, Brian Laundrie, to travel across the country in her white Ford van, planning to hit national parks throughout the western United States. For the past year, the young woman regularly posted pictures with Laundrie on her Instagram account,...
MOAB, UT
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Matthew Davis
The Hill

Abbott bows to Trump pressure on Texas election audit

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott is barreling forward with an audit of the 2020 election in his state’s four largest counties after mounting pressure from former President Trump . The move comes as Arizona releases a much-anticipated election review of its own, which led to increasing friction within the state’s Republican Party and ultimately found Trump lost to President Biden by an even wider margin last year.
TEXAS STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy