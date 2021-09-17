Dacula Georgia Practice For Sale

“Just Listed” DACULA GA $575,000.00 Serving this Atlanta exurb community for the last 25 years. A 2900 sq. ft. clinic. A 3 year gross average is $700,000.00. Averaging 50% CASH, with 54 new patients per month. Clinic has EHR w/Chirotouch and on-site digital X-ray. Chiropractic techniques of choice are Diversified, Thompson and Activator. Previously integrated and could easily be so again. Owner is willing to stay on as treating doctor or in a management position should a buyer be interested in that. Dacula is considered one of the best places to live in Georgia. The current doctor wishes to sell in order to retire. One on one transition coaching included in the price to ensure your continued success. Call Dr. Matthew Davis for information on this practice, 770-748-6084 DrMatt@PremierPracticeConsultants.com.