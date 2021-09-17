Pittsfield Massachucetts (Bershire Mountain Region) Practice For Sale

“Just Listed” PITTSFIELD MA $155,000.00 For over forty years this Berkshire Mountain area practice has been serving its residents. A 3 year gross average is $228,628.00. Clinic has EHR w/Quicknotes. Chiropractic techniques of choice are Diversified and Activator style. A cultural hub in Massachusetts, Pittsfield boasts music, dance, theater, community festivals, and celebrations. Pittsfield has some of the best outdoor and mountain activities found anywhere, with many beautiful spots to unplug and appreciate nature’s wonders. With people relocating away from the cities this is a quickly growing area. One on one transition coaching included in the price to ensure your continued success. Call Dr. Matthew Davis for information on this practice, 770-748-6084DrMatt@PremierPracticeConsultants.com.