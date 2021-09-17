CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsfield Massachucetts (Bershire Mountain Region) Practice For Sale

By Premier Practice Consultants
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the article“Just Listed” PITTSFIELD MA $155,000.00 For over forty years this Berkshire Mountain area practice has been serving its residents. A 3 year gross average is $228,628.00. Clinic has EHR w/Quicknotes. Chiropractic techniques of choice are Diversified and Activator style. A cultural hub in Massachusetts, Pittsfield boasts music, dance, theater, community festivals, and celebrations. Pittsfield has some of the best outdoor and mountain activities found anywhere, with many beautiful spots to unplug and appreciate nature’s wonders. With people relocating away from the cities this is a quickly growing area. One on one transition coaching included in the price to ensure your continued success. Call Dr. Matthew Davis for information on this practice, 770-748-6084DrMatt@PremierPracticeConsultants.com.

Business
