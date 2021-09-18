CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Privacy Impact Assessment 1 big thing: Attend Change Control meetings to determine impact from both internal and external systems.

theartofservice.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePrivacy Impact Assessment 1 big thing: Attend Change Control meetings to determine impact from both internal and external systems. The big picture: Perform cyber defense incident triage, to include determining scope, urgency, and potential impact; identifying the specific vulnerability and making recommendations that enable expeditious remediation. Why it matters: Analyze...

helpnetsecurity.com

The long-term impacts of the pandemic on internal audit teams

AuditBoard announced the results of a survey of corporate chief audit executives (CAEs) that reveals the long-term impacts of COVID on their operations and the profession at large. The survey polled more than 175 CAEs across a range of industries, uncovering five key trends respondents believe will have long-term impacts...
PUBLIC HEALTH
HackerNoon

A Look at COVID’s Impact on Data Privacy and Protection

After more than a year into the pandemic, it’s clear that COVID-19 will have lasting impacts on data privacy. Digital data has become an indispensable resource, with many companies relying on it to sustain flexible and remote operations. Cybercrime saw a massive uptick as a result, as 2020 broke records for cyber-attack volume and amount of data lost. Traditional cybersecurity methods and technologies have started to show their age. Health data privacy has garnered more attention, but health information led the movement. The general public is now more aware than ever of the risks they may face amid digitization.
PUBLIC HEALTH
eturbonews.com

CDC issued an urgent message for any American vaccinated with Pfizer

US President Biden and medical professionals in the United States had different announcements in regards to a third COVID-19 booster shot Today the Center for Disease Control and Prevention in the United States released an exact recommendation for the booster shot today, at least for the Pfizer vaccine. Today, CDC...
PHARMACEUTICALS
FierceHealthcare

How many employees have hospitals lost to vaccine mandates? Here are the numbers so far

The past several months have seen thousands of hospitals announce COVID-19 vaccination requirements for staff and clinicians as a condition of employment. Although controversial, the policies picked up steam when Pfizer and BioNTech’s Comirnaty received a full regulatory approval and then really kicked into gear when the Biden administration made workforce vaccination a requirement for Medicare and Medicaid participation.
HEALTH SERVICES
NBC News

I got the Moderna vaccine. Can I get a Pfizer booster?

Efforts to give a Covid-19 booster shot to certain adults in the United States have officially begun, following a week of intense deliberation from government advisory committees. Early Friday, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky signed off on a booster dose for older adults, as well...
PHARMACEUTICALS
Fox News

NY governor refusing to budge on vaccine mandate for nurses: You're replaceable

Democratic New York Gov. Kathy Hochul remained adamant that health care workers get vaccinated by Sept. 27 in the state or be replaced. "To all the healthcare providers, doctors and nurses in particular who are vaccinated, I say thank you. Because you are keeping true to your oath," Hochul said during a visit to Rochester Wednesday. "To those who won’t, we will be replacing people."
ROCHESTER, NY
bloomberglaw.com

N.Y. Vaccine Requirements for Teachers, Health Workers on Hold

Two vaccine mandates imposed on health workers in New York state and New York City teachers were temporarily blocked by judges. State court judge Laurence L. Love issued a temporary restraining order Tuesday barring New York City’s health department from requiring education workers to be vaccinated. Love’s order was issued just hours after a federal judge temporarily blocked New York state officials from imposing a Covid-19 vaccine requirement on health care workers who claim the shot violates their religious beliefs.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
legalnewsline.com

A class action has been brought against NYC for vaccination mandate for teachers

BROOKLYN, N.Y. (Legal Newsline) - Mandatory COVID-19 vaccinations are at the center of a new class action lawsuit against New York City. Rachel Maniscalco filed a complaint on September 10 in the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of New York against the New York City Department of Education, Meisha Porter, in her capacity as Schools Chancellor of the New York City Department of Education, the City of New York, Mayor Bill de Blasio, the Department of Health and Mental Hygiene and Dave A. Chokshi, its commissioner.
BROOKLYN, NY
theridgewoodblog.net

A Federal Judge in New York State Has Blocked a Statewide Vaccine Mandate for Healthcare Workers

New York NY, a federal judge in New York state blocked a statewide vaccine mandate for healthcare workers late Tuesday. Former New York Governor Andrew Cuomo issued the mandate last month, and it was scheduled to take effect September 27. Plaintiffs in the lawsuit argue that the absence of a religious exemption violates the US Constitution, the New York State Human Rights Law, and New York City Human Rights Law. The 17 healthcare workers who filed the lawsuit have objected to the vaccine requirement on the grounds that the cell lines of aborted fetuses were used in the vaccine’s development. No major religious denomination has taken an opposing stance to vaccination, and Pope Francis has encouraged vaccination, calling it the “moral choice.” The defendants in the lawsuit have until September 22 to respond, and an additional hearing is scheduled for September 28.
RIDGEWOOD, NJ
The Independent

Providers challenge only US law banning vaccine mandates

Medical providers and Montana residents with compromised immune systems are challenging the only law in the U.S. that prevents employers from mandating workers get vaccinated amid a surge of COVID-19 infections.They argue the new law violates federal requirements for safe workplaces and reasonable accommodations for people with disabilities and want a federal judge to rule that it doesn’t apply to hospitals and other medical providers.The Montana Medical Association, private physician groups, a Missoula hospital and seven individuals filed the complaint in U.S. District Court in Missoula on Wednesday, arguing the law inhibits providers’ ability to “practice ethical and...
LAW
MarketWatch

Delta Airlines stock is a 'catalyst call buy' at Deutsche Bank, as recent underperformance should flip to outperformance

Deutsche Bank analyst Michael Linenberg has launched a "short-term catalyst call buy" on Delta Air Lines Inc.'s stock Friday, saying he believes the underperformance so far this year will flip to outperformance in the coming months. The stock has edged up 5.9% year to date through Thursday, while the NYSE Arca Airline Index has climbed 16.9% and the S&P 500 has advanced 18.5%. Linenberg said this underperformance has come despite Delta being one of the most leveraged to corporate and long-haul international travel, which he believes will start seeing better demand. And with the last few months of the year being good time to own the airline sector -- the airline seasonal trade has worked in 16 out of the past 20 years -- Linenberg believes "Delta will be a favored name among 'new money' investors given that it is viewed as one of the highest quality names in the sector." The stock was down 0.8% in premarket trading.
STOCKS
southarkansassun.com

COVID-19 Update: What Happens to Fully Vaccinated People Getting Hospitalized?

Recent research shows that individuals who were fully vaccinated and hospitalized with COVID-19 in the first half of the year may not have had severe COVID-19. According to a study obtained by The Atlantic, about 57 percent of completely vaccinated COVID-19 patients who were hospitalized had moderate or asymptomatic illnesses.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Alissa Rose

Experts Worried About Food Shortage In America.

Certain foods are harder to find because of shortages of a few items at grocery stores and higher expenses overall. If you've noticed your grocery store items looking a little empty right now, you're not the only one. The supply chain issues various shortages of particular ingredients.

