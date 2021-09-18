CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Privacy Impact Assessment 1 big thing: Manage changes to the system and assess the security impact of those changes.

Privacy Impact Assessment 1 big thing: Manage changes to the system and assess the security impact of those changes. The big picture: Be confident that your team is understanding the various risks/controls identified and monitored in the context of these 2nd Line of Defense programs impacting the Product portfolio and identify future focus opportunities for the Product Risk Business Partners.

mobileworldlive.com

Vendors assess changing role in wake of pandemic

LIVE FROM GSMA MOBILE 360 EURASIA, MOSCOW: Local leaders from Huawei and ZTE highlighted conversations with customers in the region had evolved beyond network technology in the last 18 months, as digital transformation efforts increase. Speaking separately on the keynote stage, Huawei Eurasia Region president Daniel Zhou (pictured) and ZTE...
BUSINESS
American Progress

Future of Testing in Education: Effective and Equitable Assessment Systems

This series is about the future of testing in America’s schools. Part one of the series—this report—presents a theory of action that assessments should play in schools. Part two reviews advancements in technology, with a focus on artificial intelligence that can powerfully drive learning in real time. And the third part looks at assessment designs that can improve large-scale standardized tests.
EDUCATION
Benzinga

Document Security Systems To Change Name To DSS

Document Security Systems, Inc. (NYSE: DSS) announces its name change to DSS, Inc., effective September 30, 2021. "Today, document security products and services represent only a small fraction of our operations, and continuing to operate under the Document Security Systems brand obfuscates the multiple high-growth business lines we have added, including healthcare, real estate, renewable energy, and securitized digital asset initiatives," said Frank D. Heuszel, CEO of DSS.
ECONOMY
State
Maryland State
natureworldnews.com

Scientists Offer Method to Assess Health Impact of Climate Change to Create Better Policies

Scientists propose a new technique to understand and mitigate the health effects of human-caused climate and environmental changes. Deepti Singh, an assistant professor in the School of the Environment at WSU Vancouver, drew on hundreds of studies on climate change, air quality, agriculture, and public health to propose a "systems lens," or scientific approach, that links health risks to concurrent environmental changes caused by human practices.
AGRICULTURE
MPNnow

A few nurses are opting out of the vaccine, and their jobs. Here's why

Keaira Notebaert believes in the COVID-19 vaccine. If she wasn’t fewer than 19 weeks pregnant she would get it. A registered nurse who works at Newark-Wayne Community Hospital, Notebaert had planned to wait until 30 weeks into her pregnancy. Then came the vaccine mandate. “The thought of getting the vaccine...
WAYNE, NY
#Infrastructure Security#Privacy Impact Assessment#Atrium Health#Health System#Commercial#Interface#Icymi#Medtronic#Adp#Tiktok#Calm#Us Cybersecurity And#Cynergistek#Crosscountry Consulting#Texas Capital Bank#Capco#World Vision Inc#Bethesda Net#Bristol Myers Squibb#Inspire Brands
NBC News

I got the Moderna vaccine. Can I get a Pfizer booster?

Efforts to give a Covid-19 booster shot to certain adults in the United States have officially begun, following a week of intense deliberation from government advisory committees. Early Friday, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky signed off on a booster dose for older adults, as well...
PHARMACEUTICALS
Best Life

If You Get a Pfizer Booster, Expect These Side Effects, New FDA Report Says

The U.S. is gearing up to release booster shots to the general public soon, with President Joe Biden's rollout plan expected to go into effect on Sept. 20. But the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) still has to meet on Sept. 17 to approve these shots before the plan can go forward. Two days ahead of the meeting, the agency has published a report evaluating Pfizer's booster dose. The report utilizes results from the third phase of Pfizer's trial study, which observed the booster shot side effects for nearly 300 participants aged 18 to 55.
INDUSTRY
TIME

Here's Why Companies Aren't Fighting Biden's Employee Vaccine Mandate

President Biden met last week with business leaders to inspire others to require their employees to get vaccinated against COVID-19. His recent guidelines—that all companies with more than 100 employees mandate vaccination or weekly COVID-19 testing—caused a stir among workers claiming that it infringes upon their rights to medical freedom.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
Fast Company

This is why your hourly workers aren’t coming back

“It’s a nightmare,” says a chief operating officer of a popular sit-down restaurant with a thick menu. Exasperation seeped through our 8 a.m. Zoom call. “I’m dealing with restaurants that I have to close because we don’t have enough staff.”. Many industries are feeling the pain of The Great Resignation,...
SOFTWARE
theridgewoodblog.net

A Federal Judge in New York State Has Blocked a Statewide Vaccine Mandate for Healthcare Workers

New York NY, a federal judge in New York state blocked a statewide vaccine mandate for healthcare workers late Tuesday. Former New York Governor Andrew Cuomo issued the mandate last month, and it was scheduled to take effect September 27. Plaintiffs in the lawsuit argue that the absence of a religious exemption violates the US Constitution, the New York State Human Rights Law, and New York City Human Rights Law. The 17 healthcare workers who filed the lawsuit have objected to the vaccine requirement on the grounds that the cell lines of aborted fetuses were used in the vaccine’s development. No major religious denomination has taken an opposing stance to vaccination, and Pope Francis has encouraged vaccination, calling it the “moral choice.” The defendants in the lawsuit have until September 22 to respond, and an additional hearing is scheduled for September 28.
RIDGEWOOD, NJ

