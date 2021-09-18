Privacy Impact Assessment 1 big thing: Create and maintain dashboards, communications, and strategies to improve effectiveness.

As many of us discovered over the last year, COVID vaccines come with their fair share of side effects, from headaches to swelling in your arm. These reactions are typically both more common and more intense following second vaccine doses, because "your immune system recognizes the virus spike protein from the first dose of the vaccine and mounts a stronger response," GoodRX reports. But while side effects are a normal sign that your body is building protection, intense vaccine reactions have deterred some from getting their shots. Now, experts are trying to determine whether or not side effects will be more common after a third dose.

HEALTH ・ 9 DAYS AGO