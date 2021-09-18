Privacy Impact Assessment 1 big thing: Conduct vendor and new project or initiative data risk and impact assessments.

After more than a year into the pandemic, it’s clear that COVID-19 will have lasting impacts on data privacy. Digital data has become an indispensable resource, with many companies relying on it to sustain flexible and remote operations. Cybercrime saw a massive uptick as a result, as 2020 broke records for cyber-attack volume and amount of data lost. Traditional cybersecurity methods and technologies have started to show their age. Health data privacy has garnered more attention, but health information led the movement. The general public is now more aware than ever of the risks they may face amid digitization.

