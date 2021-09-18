Privacy Impact Assessment 1 big thing: Conduct vendor and new project or initiative data risk and impact assessments.
Privacy Impact Assessment 1 big thing: Conduct vendor and new project or initiative data risk and impact assessments. The big picture: Develop, implement, and ensure maintenance of a training program and awareness campaigns for employees; recommend specialized curriculum for roles with potentially higher impact on privacy and data security such as application developers, marketing staff, and handlers of employee information.theartofservice.com
Comments / 0