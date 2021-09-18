Privacy Impact Assessment 1 big thing: Drive the roadmap, prioritization, and end to end product development for new product enhancements.

The Wing Group is pleased to announce that it has set up a new Global Business Development & Product team in the UK to continue its’ expansion into the European market. The Wing Group encompasses the brands; Wing, Henshaw Inflatables, Patten, Fabtek and Mustang Survival, all of which have built deep, trusted relationships with marine and aviation consumers over a collective span of nearly 75-years. Built on a rich and authentic heritage in delivering survival equipment to people in the harshest operating environments in the world, the group’s brands have earned loyalty and recognition for designing and manufacturing innovative and high-quality product solutions. Wing has already established a strong North American market share and is now expanding into the European market with its highly innovative product portfolio.

