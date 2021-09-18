CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Privacy Impact Assessment 1 big thing: Ensure you want you to ask questions, take chances, and explore the possible.

 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePrivacy Impact Assessment 1 big thing: Ensure you want you to ask questions, take chances, and explore the possible. The big picture: Perform complex product debugging and remediation when needed; working alongside the Azure App Service development teams to drive support incident resolution for configuration, code, or other service deficiencies impacting (internal) customers.

Your Chance to Ask a Top Cyber Expert | Are You Prepared to Tackle Sophisticated Cyberthreats?

The current cyberthreat landscape is advancing and relying on one basic security solution is not enough to protect your business against increasingly sophisticated attack vectors. Cybercriminals can target your employees at any moment to gain access to sensitive business data, how, ask the experts. ITernal Networks, Nevada’s premier IT support...
TIME

Here's Why Companies Aren't Fighting Biden's Employee Vaccine Mandate

President Biden met last week with business leaders to inspire others to require their employees to get vaccinated against COVID-19. His recent guidelines—that all companies with more than 100 employees mandate vaccination or weekly COVID-19 testing—caused a stir among workers claiming that it infringes upon their rights to medical freedom.
FierceHealthcare

How many employees have hospitals lost to vaccine mandates? Here are the numbers so far

The past several months have seen thousands of hospitals announce COVID-19 vaccination requirements for staff and clinicians as a condition of employment. Although controversial, the policies picked up steam when Pfizer and BioNTech’s Comirnaty received a full regulatory approval and then really kicked into gear when the Biden administration made workforce vaccination a requirement for Medicare and Medicaid participation.
Fast Company

This is why your hourly workers aren’t coming back

“It’s a nightmare,” says a chief operating officer of a popular sit-down restaurant with a thick menu. Exasperation seeped through our 8 a.m. Zoom call. “I’m dealing with restaurants that I have to close because we don’t have enough staff.”. Many industries are feeling the pain of The Great Resignation,...
southarkansassun.com

Food Assistance Known as SNAP Benefits To Increase Starting October

US President Joe Biden announced that the largest permanent increase in food stamp benefits has been approved, a boost that the White House and proponents of the move hope will help low-income families afford healthier food choices when stocking their refrigerators and pantries. SNAP Benefits Will Increase More Than 25%...
Ladders

Moderna CEO predicts when COVID pandemic will be over — and why

Moderna CEO, Stéphane Bancel believes we’re looking at another 12 to 18 months of COVID-19 hindering normal life—though a less severe form of the disease will likely circulate around the world “forever.”. At HIMSS21, the global health conference that took place in Las Vegas recently, Bancel went on to predict...
Alissa Rose

Experts Worried About Food Shortage In America.

Certain foods are harder to find because of shortages of a few items at grocery stores and higher expenses overall. If you've noticed your grocery store items looking a little empty right now, you're not the only one. The supply chain issues various shortages of particular ingredients.
newyorkupstate.com

Red alert: All 62 counties in NY now seeing ‘high’ spread of Covid-19

All 62 counties in New York state are now seeing “high” transmission of Covid-19 — up from 15 counties a month ago, and zero counties eight weeks ago. The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says people should wear masks indoors, even if they’re vaccinated, in areas with “substantial” (orange areas on map above) and “high” (red) transmission of Covid-19. More than 95% of U.S. counties are now in the red zone.
southarkansassun.com

COVID-19 Update: What Happens to Fully Vaccinated People Getting Hospitalized?

Recent research shows that individuals who were fully vaccinated and hospitalized with COVID-19 in the first half of the year may not have had severe COVID-19. According to a study obtained by The Atlantic, about 57 percent of completely vaccinated COVID-19 patients who were hospitalized had moderate or asymptomatic illnesses.
The Independent

Providers challenge only US law banning vaccine mandates

Medical providers and Montana residents with compromised immune systems are challenging the only law in the U.S. that prevents employers from mandating workers get vaccinated amid a surge of COVID-19 infections.They argue the new law violates federal requirements for safe workplaces and reasonable accommodations for people with disabilities and want a federal judge to rule that it doesn’t apply to hospitals and other medical providers.The Montana Medical Association, private physician groups, a Missoula hospital and seven individuals filed the complaint in U.S. District Court in Missoula on Wednesday, arguing the law inhibits providers’ ability to “practice ethical and...
