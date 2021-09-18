Privacy Impact Assessment 1 big thing: Ensure you want you to ask questions, take chances, and explore the possible.

All 62 counties in New York state are now seeing “high” transmission of Covid-19 — up from 15 counties a month ago, and zero counties eight weeks ago. The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says people should wear masks indoors, even if they’re vaccinated, in areas with “substantial” (orange areas on map above) and “high” (red) transmission of Covid-19. More than 95% of U.S. counties are now in the red zone.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 17 DAYS AGO