College football: Today's preview capsules

By Telegraph Herald
PURDUE (2-0) at No. 12 NOTRE DAME (2-0) Kickoff — 1:30 p.m. Series record — Notre Dame leads, 58-26-2. Last meeting — Notre Dame won, 30-14, on Sept. 13, 2014. Outlook — Coach Brian Kelly’s next victory will tie Knute Rockne with 105 victories, the most in Notre Dame history. Kelly, who is 5-0 versus Purdue, opened his Notre Dame career with a 23-12 victory over the visiting Boilermakers on Sept. 4, 2010. His last victory over Purdue was a 30-14 triumph at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis on Sept. 13, 2014. The Irish have won the last seven since a 33-19 Purdue victory in 2007 at Ross-Ade Stadium. Irish QB Jack Coan has thrown for 605 yards and six TDs but been sacked 10 times.

