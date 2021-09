The One UI 3.1.1 is only technically available for the two new recently announced smartphones, the Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Galaxy Z Flip 3. However, some features from this have already been ported over to the Galaxy S21 series even as One UI 3.1.1 itself has not been released for them. Now some of these features are making their way to the Galaxy Tab S7 series with the latest firmware update for the tablet line even though the One UI version remains unchanged.

TECHNOLOGY ・ 6 DAYS AGO