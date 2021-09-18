You Have Until The End Of October To Conquer Indiana’s Tunnel Falls Trail

There are lots of hiking trails all over Indiana that are open year-round; this is wonderful, of course, because it gives us the chance to explore the beauty of the Hoosier State whenever the urge strikes. Some trails, though, are open for a relatively limited period of time, and although it’s a bummer that we can’t see what some of these places look like as a winter wonderland, it does mean that the time we do spend on these trails is usually lush, vibrantly green, and intensely colorful. Some of them would likely qualify for a list of the best hikes in Indiana, and there’s just something about that limited-time availability of the hike that makes it extra special.

One such beautiful perennial trail is the Tunnel Falls to Lily Memorial Trail, nestled within Clifty Falls State Park.

Along the short, 1.5-mile hike, you'll encounter interesting natural beauty in the form of waterfalls, fascinating geology, and gorgeous scenery.

There's plenty to see and lots to admire along the way; it's a nature lover's dream come true in many ways.

Encounter landscapes not like many others you'll find in Indiana; it's the perfect trail for those who love adventure but don't have the time or desire to do an overly long hike.

From November 1st through April 30th of every year, this trail is closed for an incredibly important reason: to protect hibernating bats.

The picturesque landscape surrounding the trail and the quiet, peaceful nature of the surrounding area is truly a wonderful way to unwind while still getting your steps in.

Be sure to bring a camera, too - Clifty Falls State Park is truly one of the most breathtakingly beautiful places in the state, and Tunnel Falls to Lily Memorial trail is merely an introduction to the magic.

Clifty Falls is widely considered to be one of the most scenic parks in the entire Hoosier State, and this trail mirrors its beautiful surroundings.It's an out-and-back trail, which means you'll walk out to the end of the trail and then back the same way again; we strongly recommend good closed-toe shoes, as sometimes the trail can be a bit rugged, though overall it shouldn't be terribly difficult for most folks of varying skill levels.However, the trail is open from May 1st to October 31st and lucky for us, those months just happen to be when the area is at its most splendid.Feel free to bring your pup along, too - the trail is dog-friendly, though dogs must remain on a leash for the entirety of the hike.Come hike the Tunnel Falls trail early, and then spend the rest of the day exploring the rest of this breathtaking state park.

For lots more pictures, a map, directions, and more be sure to check out the official AllTrails page for this trail.

What are your choices for the best hikes in Indiana? Tell us about your favorites by filling out this form, and you might just see yours featured someday!

