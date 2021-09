More than 20 per cent of children in the UK are already vegan or would like to be, according to a new survey. A poll commissioned by BBC Good Food found that eight per cent of children aged five to 16 are already following a vegan diet, while 15 per cent said they would like to be vegan. It reported that 13 percent of children are vegetarian, and a further 21 per cent would like to be vegetarian. The study also found that 44 per cent of children would like there to be no plastic packaging on food in 10...

