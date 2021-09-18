CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Ingraham Angle - Friday, September 17

By The Journal Editorial Report
Fox News
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the article©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. All market data delayed 20 minutes. New Privacy Policy - New Terms of Use (What's New) - FAQ.

video.foxnews.com

Fox News

Outnumbered - Friday, September 17

Fox News

Fox News @ Night - Friday, September 10

Popculture

'Good Morning America': Big Shakeup Behind the Scenes of ABC's Daytime Show

ABC News has picked a new executive to run Good Morning America. Simone Swink, a longtime senior staffer on the show, was promoted to senior producer, ABC News president Kim Godwin write in a memo to employees Sunday, reports Variety. The job had been empty for months after the show's previous chief, Michael Corn, suddenly left in April. Last week, Corn was accused of sexual assault in a lawsuit filed by another GMA staffer.
Best Life

Meghan McCain Just Announced Her First Job Since Leaving "The View"

Meghan McCain's seat on The View panel has not yet been filled, but she already knows what she's doing next. The talk show's controversial co-host left the series after four years in August. Now, McCain just announced her first job after The View. It turns out, the 36-year-old celebrity will still be commenting on political topics, just in a different format. Read on to find out more about her latest career move and to learn who will be temporarily filling in for McCain on The View this season.
WKBW-TV

Former ABC News executive says CNN anchor Chris Cuomo harassed her

NEW YORK (AP) — A veteran TV news executive says CNN anchor Chris Cuomo sexually harassed her by squeezing her buttocks at a party in 2005. Shelley Ross said in an opinion piece in The New York Times on Friday that Cuomo, who formerly reported to her at ABC News, greeted her with a bear hug and squeezed her buttocks while she was at a party with her husband.
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
Variety

John Stossel Sues Facebook Alleging Defamation Over Fact-Check Label, Seeks at Least $2 Million

Former TV journalist John Stossel is demanding at least $2 million in damages from Facebook in a lawsuit he filed against the social media giant, alleging the company defamed him by appending fact-checking labels to two videos he posted about climate change. In a statement to Variety, a Facebook spokesperson said, “We believe this case is without merit and we will defend ourselves vigorously against the allegations.” According to Stossel’s lawsuit, in the past year he posted two short video reports on Facebook in which he “interviewed experts in the climate change arena.” In one video, “Government Fueled Fires,” about the 2020 wildfires...
Daily Beast

Mike Lindell Repeatedly Tried to Get Ads Back on Fox. They Keep Rejecting Him.

In late July, Mike Lindell, the MyPillow CEO who’s made a new name for himself as one of Donald Trump’s most diehard political supporters and 2020 election deadenders, irately announced he was yanking his company’s pillow ads from the Fox News airwaves. The immediate source of tension between the MAGA...
The Conversation U.S.

How conservative comic Greg Gutfeld became America's most popular late-night TV host

In August 2021, Fox News’ “Gutfeld!,” a late-night comedy-talk show hosted by right-wing pundit Greg Gutfeld, overtook “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert” in overall ratings. Surprised? We weren’t. As media and comedy scholars, we’ve been tracking the recent ascension of right-wing comedy, which has flourished thanks to shifts in media industry economics and political ideologies. Gutfeld’s success might come as a shock because it punctures long-standing assumptions about what comedy is, who can produce it and who will enjoy it. These prejudices obscure an important truth: Right-wing comedy has become both a viable business strategy and a crucial element of conservative politics. Yes,...
The Hollywood Reporter

Meghan Rafferty Named Executive Producer of ‘NBC Nightly News’

NBC’s flagship evening newscast has a new executive producer. Meghan Rafferty has been named ep of NBC Nightly News with Lester Holt, effective immediately. Rafferty had been senior broadcast producer on the program for the past 2 years, and was the interim ep following the departure of Jenn Suozzo last month (Suozzo left to join CNN). In addition to producing the nightly program, Rafferty will “also be tasked with steering and expanding the Nightly brand across its many platforms alongside Executive in Charge, Janelle Rodriguez,” according to a memo to staff from NBC News president Noah Oppenheim Thursday. “Meghan has done a phenomenal job at...
mediaite.com

Politico Report of Fox News ‘Banning’ Rudy Giuliani is Greatly Exaggerated

If a cable news network chooses not to book as guest an individual, does that constitute a banning? Of course not. But if that person has been a frequent guest for the previous two decades? Well, it’s kind of a grey area. If that individual has kind of lost their marbles, and that booking would draw righteous mockery? Then the term “banning” may make more sense, but is no more true.
Fox News

Tucker Carlson Tonight - Friday, September 10

Fox News

Russell Brand stunned by ‘Russia Gate’ revelations

The Independent

Andrew Neil tears into GB News and vows he will never appear on channel again over ‘smears and lies’

Andrew Neil has torn into GB News, accusing the network of leaking “smears” to a newspaper.The veteran journalist resigned as the chairman and lead presenter of GB News last week, saying he did not want to be a part of a “British Fox News”.Yesterday evening (22 September), Neil lashed out at the broadcaster over his exit and insisted he would never appear on the network again.He tweeted: “After weeks of talks with @GBNEWS, resulting in exit settlement, the channel then broke it by briefing Mail on Sunday with load of smears/lies then unilaterally cancelling exit deal. Leaving me free...
Fox News

The Mess at the Border Becomes Even Worse

