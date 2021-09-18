Sean Reese scores game-winner as Mountain View rallies past Dacula
DACULA — All Mountain View quarterback Mason Kidd could do was stand in amazement of what his receiver Sean Reese did early in the fourth quarter. Trailing host Dacula by four points, Kidd threw a quick pass to Reese, who after breaking a tackle, landed on top of a Falcons defender before regaining his feet and racing down the right sideline for a touchdown to give the Bears their first lead of the game.www.gwinnettdailypost.com
Comments / 0