Athletics rally, edge Angels 5-4

Fresh off of a road trip that saw them take two of three games from a future playoff team in the White Sox, the Angels had a chance to open their last homestand of the year by playing spoiler against an Oakland Athletics team trying to hold onto playoff aspirations of their own. For a while, it looked like they were going to do exactly that, but a number of different costly mistakes led to them dropping a very winnable game by the final of 5-4.

MLB ・ 7 DAYS AGO