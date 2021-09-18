CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Athletics rally, edge Angels 5-4

By Field Level Media
Gwinnett Daily Post
 7 days ago

The Oakland A's rallied from an early deficit and beat the Los Angeles Angels 5-4 Friday night in Anaheim, Calif., the winning run scoring on a passed ball. Angels catcher Kurt Suzuki, who played for the A's from 2007-11 and parts of both 2012 and 2013, homered in the game, but he also committed two passed balls in the sixth inning, including one that allowed Mark Canha to score from third and give Oakland a much-needed victory in their quest for an American League wild-card berth.

