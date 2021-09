In Revelation 7, we see the throne of God surrounded by diversity. The lord of this earth has also seen this vision and is offering his counterfeit in the form of diversity wars. Our society has been seduced by his offer because the church has not obeyed the mandate to make disciples of all people. The reasonable reaction to this social war is to fall into the vortex of cultural and political debate. The countercultural alternative is to stay on mission, pray, and live out the prayer that never fails: “Thy kingdom come, Thy will be done in earth, as it is in heaven” (Matt. 6:10, emphasis added). Diversity is not the mandate but without this key component mission fails.

