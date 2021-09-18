CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
McNeese State at Southern: What's at stake, key matchups, prediction and more

By JIM KLEINPETER
theadvocate.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBragging rights for old friends Jason Rollins and Frank Wilson, but also a chance for Southern to knock off an in-state rival in a rare game at home. McNeese has a rich tradition, and the SWAC could use another victory over the Southland to up its brand. The Jaguars also could get a big boost going into the conference opener next week against Mississippi Valley when the games that really matter most begin. Southern has a seasoned team that should be rounding into form in its third game.

