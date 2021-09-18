CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aluminum Wrap Used to Protect Homes in California Wildfires

By Associated Press
US News and World Report
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRENO, Nev. (AP) — Martin Diky said he panicked as a huge wildfire started racing down a slope toward his wooden house near Lake Tahoe. The contractor had enough time to do some quick research and decided to wrap his mountain home with an aluminum protective covering. The material that can withstand intensive heat for short periods resembles tin foil from the kitchen drawer but is modeled after the tent-like shelters that wildland firefighters use as a last resort to protect themselves when trapped by flames.

