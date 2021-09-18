CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Football

Four keys to Southern's game game against McNeese on Saturday

By JIM KLEINPETER
theadvocate.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSouthern looked like its old self in rolling up 323 yards rushing last week. That should be where the Jaguars’ offense begins with a veteran, physical offensive line. It would be nice to have Jerodd Sims return at running back, but Devon Benn, Craig Nelson and Kobe Dillon all had good efforts. It’s unlikely the Jaguars will top 300 yards against a defensive front like McNeese’s, so the run game will need some help, meaning consistency from the passing game. This will be a good game to get tight end Ethan Howard involved a little more, regardless of whether Ladarius Skelton or Bubba McDaniel is at quarterback.

www.theadvocate.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jordan Lewis
Person
Bubba Mcdaniel
FanSided

Atlanta Falcons bring in two-time 1,000 yard WR for workout

A position that has been overlooked for the Atlanta Falcons has been wide receiver. So far this year the Falcons receivers have not made the type of impact that we expected them to. Of the top-five receiving yards leader on the team, four of them are tight ends or running...
NFL
The Independent

Darnold, defense lead Panthers past Texans; McCaffrey hurt

Sam Darnold threw for 304 yards and ran for two touchdowns, and the Carolina Panthers eased past the Houston Texans 24-9 on Thursday night despite losing Christian McCaffrey to an injury early in the second quarter.The Panthers are 3-0 for the first time since 2015 when they opened the season 14-0 and reached the Super Bowl.Carolina's top-ranked defense put the squeeze on Houston rookie Davis Mills in his first career start, sacking him four times and holding him to 168 yards passing. Mills was pressed into action after Tyrod Taylor suffered a hamstring injury last Sunday and was placed...
NFL
CBS Miami

CBS4’s Steve Goldstein Previews Dolphins-Raiders Matchup

MIAMI (CBSMiami) — It’s only 2 weeks into the 2021 season but already there have been many twists and turns for the Miami Dolphins. After an encouraging opening day win in New England, highlighted by the defense coming up big in key spots and Tua Tagovailoa leading 2 solid touchdown drives, the team faltered in week two against Buffalo. Ok, maybe faltered is too kind of a word to describe the Dolphins performance in the home opener at Hard Rock Stadium. It’s not often that you see a game that dominant by one team in the NFL. It’s a high scoring league...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cowboys#Jaguars#Tackle Football#American Football#Southern#Mcneese#Swac
CBS Boston

Thursday Night Football Claims Pair Of High-Profile Panthers To Injury

By Michael Hurley, CBS Boston BOSTON (CBS) — You may recall that four years ago, Richard Sherman ripped the NFL for making players play games on three days of rest for Thursday Night Football. Sherman tore his Achilles in a Thursday night game, and he said the NFL was hypocritically standing up for “player safety” while ignoring the risks involved with playing games when their bodies have not had sufficient time to recover from the previous game. While Sherman’s belief doesn’t always come to fruition, it was difficult to not hear his words on Thursday night, when two high-profile Panthers players suffered non-contact...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Instant Analysis: Five takeaways from the LSU-McNeese game

Last week the defense had plenty of struggles in the loss to UCLA, this time around the unit played with a much different attitude. The LSU Tigers defense stifled the McNeese offense led by Cody Orgeron. By the time the fourth quarter rolled around, the defense was absolutely punishing the opposing quarterback. Orgeron produced one touchdown against his dad’s team on a 44-yard screen pass to Carlo Williams, ending the shutout bid.
COLLEGE SPORTS
theadvocate.com

Southern coaching staff familiar with McNeese

Lack of game video on Miles College hampered Southern’s preparations last weekend, but this time the Jaguars coaching staff doesn’t have to reach past its own library. The Jaguars will face a quarterback in Cody Orgeron who already has one win against Southern and will be looking for another when the teams meet at 6 p.m. Saturday in A.W. Mumford Stadium.
COLLEGE SPORTS
clesportstalk.com

Key to Today’s Game – Browns @ Chiefs

It’s a new season and all of us fans have the jitters mixed with excitement as our Cleveland Browns are finally getting underway in games that actually count for something. It’s a battle against the 2020 Super Bowl Champion Kansas City Chiefs on the road and it clearly is going to be a test.
NFL
WAFB

McNeese football previews the Southern Jaguars

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Leading up to the third game of the season against Southern, McNeese (0-2) football head coach Frank Wilson, quarterback Cody Orgeron and cornerback Corione Harris met with the media for a press conference. Watch their press conferences below.
LAKE CHARLES, LA
theadvocate.com

McNeese State at Southern: What's at stake, key matchups, prediction and more

Bragging rights for old friends Jason Rollins and Frank Wilson, but also a chance for Southern to knock off an in-state rival in a rare game at home. McNeese has a rich tradition, and the SWAC could use another victory over the Southland to up its brand. The Jaguars also could get a big boost going into the conference opener next week against Mississippi Valley when the games that really matter most begin. Southern has a seasoned team that should be rounding into form in its third game.
BATON ROUGE, LA
247Sports

Chasen Hines expected to miss McNeese State game

LSU will be without three starters on the offensive line for Saturday's week two matchup with McNeese State. Head coach Ed Orgeron said this week that both starting offensive tackles, Cam Wire and Austin Deculus, would be held out of the game as they recovered from minor injuries. Wire was injured against UCLA and did not return to the game, while Deculus was injured but later checked back into the contest.
COLLEGE SPORTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy