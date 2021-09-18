Four keys to Southern's game game against McNeese on Saturday

Southern looked like its old self in rolling up 323 yards rushing last week. That should be where the Jaguars’ offense begins with a veteran, physical offensive line. It would be nice to have Jerodd Sims return at running back, but Devon Benn, Craig Nelson and Kobe Dillon all had good efforts. It’s unlikely the Jaguars will top 300 yards against a defensive front like McNeese’s, so the run game will need some help, meaning consistency from the passing game. This will be a good game to get tight end Ethan Howard involved a little more, regardless of whether Ladarius Skelton or Bubba McDaniel is at quarterback.