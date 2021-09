With the second week of high school football in the books, Rich Garven takes a look at some of the top performances from across Central Mass. The sophomore running back rushed for 100-plus yards and two touchdowns for the second straight week while propelling the Panthers to a 27-21 win over Shepherd Hill. Borges gained 117 yards and scored on runs of 6 and 35 yards while also rushing for a two-point conversion. That pushed his season totals to 243 yards and four TDs on 27 carries, good for an average of 9 yards a tote.

HIGH SCHOOL ・ 4 DAYS AGO