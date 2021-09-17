CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Markets

How to buy Audius coin — the easiest way to get the Spotify rival

By Kimberly Gedeon
laptopmag.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNote: This is not financial advice. This is for educational purposes only. Please note that cryptocurrency is a highly volatile asset class; only invest what you can afford to lose. "How to buy Audius" is the question that's blowing up on the Internet. Rapper Nas, songstress Katy Perry, pop star...

www.laptopmag.com

Comments / 0

Related
laptopmag.com

How to buy Bitcoin on PayPal

Note: This is not financial advice. This is for educational purposes only. Please note that cryptocurrency is a highly volatile asset class; only invest what you can afford to lose. "How to buy Bitcoin on PayPal" is a question many beginner investors are curious about, especially if they don't have...
MARKETS
The Hollywood Reporter

Twitter Rolls Out Tipping Feature to All Adult Users, Adds Bitcoin as Payment Method

Twitter is rolling out its tipping feature to all users 18 and older beginning Thursday and has added Bitcoin as another accepted form of payment. The social media platform began testing its Tips feature earlier this year with a select group of users, and payments could be processed via Bandcamp, Cash App, Chipper, Patreon, Razorpay, Wealthsimple, Venmo or GoFundMe, depending on the user’s choice. With Thursday’s updates, U.S. users will also get to use Strike, a payment app built on the Bitcoin Lightning Network that lets users send and receive Bitcoin. The addition of Bitcoin on Twitter is a major move into cryptocurrency for the social platform, though perhaps not a surprising one as Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey is a vocal proponent of crypto. Last year, Square — the payment company also led by Dorsey — purchased the equivalent of $50 million in Bitcoin and is building a business dedicated to decentralized finance using Bitcoin. Tipping will be available first to all iOS users, with Android expected to follow in the coming weeks. Twitter has not shared a timeline for when tips will be available to users accessing the social platform on the web.
INTERNET
laptopmag.com

Twitter jumps on the crypto bandwagon — iPhone users can now tip with Bitcoin

Cryptocurrency adoption is spreading like wildfire and the latest company to jump on the digital-asset bandwagon is Twitter. The social media giant is rolling out a new feature that lets users tip their favorite accounts using several payment options, including Bitcoin. Twitter is also setting its sights on non-fungible tokens...
TECHNOLOGY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nas
Person
Jason Derulo
inputmag.com

A new Spotify rival will use crypto to pay artists directly... somehow

A startup called Audius has raised $5 million from a roster of famous artists for its blockchain-based music streaming service. Katy Perry, Nas, and Jason Derulo are among the names that have poured money into the don’t-call-it-Tidal service, which is supposed to empower artists by giving them more direct relationships with their fans.
ENTERTAINMENT
MarketRealist

How Music Streaming Platform Audius Pays Its Audience and Listeners

There isn't any denying that artists, musicians, performers, and all-around creatives have felt the weight of the COVID-19 pandemic, especially pertaining to their source of income. While the global pandemic brought immense strife, it also brought forth plenty of innovation. Innovating the music scene, Audius is a music streaming platform that actually rewards both its artists and listeners—here is how.
INTERNET
MarketRealist

Audius Crypto Is a Good Long-Term Investment, Chance to Buy the Dip

Many investors are looking at Audius (AUDIO) as the next cryptocurrency to explode. The crypto's price shot up more than 20 percent in morning trading to $2.95 on Sept. 17. That followed a 32 percent gain on Sept. 16. The altcoin has gained more than 1,600 percent in 2021. With that in mind, investors want to know the price prediction for Audius as they try to assess how high the crypto could go.
STOCKS
cryptocoingossip.com

Major Music Industry Icons Invest in Blockchain-Based Spotify Rival

The new blockchain-based music services platform Audius rallies support from a host of music industry giants after its TikTok integration. The San Francisco-based company is only three years on the market, however its recognition is sizable. Audius is a new blockchain-powered music services startup. It just announced to Rolling Stone its latest multimillion dollar investment round, which included funding from the industry’s biggest names.
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Home Audio#Google Chrome#Usdt#Transfer#Main Account#Network#Connect#International Journalism#Madamenoire
FingerLakes1

13 best sites to buy Spotify plays (real & instant)

The world of music has changed dramatically, even in just the last decade or so. Back not that long ago, if you were an aspiring musician, and you were hoping to get signed with a record label, your best bet was to create a mixed tape, and send it to them in the mail.
INTERNET
gamepur.com

How to get RELL coins fast in Roblox Shindo Life

One of the currencies used in Roblox Shindo Life is RELL coins. RELL coins can be used to purchase various items from the RELL Coin Shop, such as accessories, new outfits to wear, and combat arts. The RELL coins can be used to buy characters for Shindo Life’s Shindo Storm mode, an arena mode where players go up against each other in teams or individually. They are also used to buy Spins, which can get you items. With how useful this currency can be, here are the fastest ways to get RELL coins in Shindo Life.
VIDEO GAMES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Spotify
NewsBreak
Journalism
NewsBreak
Entrepreneurship
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Crypto
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Ethereum
AFP

Twitter courts influencers with bitcoin tips and NFT craze

Twitter on Thursday began allowing high-profile users to get tips in bitcoin as the network steps up its wooing of the content creators essential to drawing crowds online. Twitter also said it is ramping up tools for users to keep exchanges on the platform civil, or avoid wading into unexpectedly contentious online conversations.
CELL PHONES
laptopmag.com

How to change Safari background on iPhone

"How to change Safari background on iPhone" is a question many iOS users are asking to figure out how to add some flair and personality to Apple's native web browser. Why be stuck with a plain, boring background when you can add some pizazz to your internet surfing, right?. Thanks...
CELL PHONES
protocol.com

Spotify for readers: How tech is inventing better ways to read the internet

The internet, as a reading experience, is mostly terrible. The heavy pages riddled with ads and trackers, the unexpected pop-ups, the bespoke designs that in too many places end up broken. Over the years, many have tried to fix this problem — Google with AMP, Facebook with Instant Articles — and none have succeeded. It can often feel like things just keep getting worse.
INTERNET
laptopmag.com

Best iPhone 13 Pro deals in the UK: Lowest prices on iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max

Apple's iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max bring impressive upgrades to the camera and display — here are the best deals. Announced at Apple’s “California Streaming” event, the latest additions to the Pro iPhone family may not look that different from last year’s models, except for the smartphones being slightly thicker and sporting a smaller notch. But the upgrades under the hood are significant.
CELL PHONES
hypebeast.com

Nas, Pusha T and More Invest in Spotify's Rival Platform, Audius

Nas and Pusha T are just two of the new investors in Audius, a startup streaming platform that Rolling Stone has billed as a rival to Spotify. A three-year-old San Francisco-based company, Audius is built on blockchain and promises a new way for artists and creators to earn revenue. “Audius is not only using the blockchain to add potentially significant revenue streams for artists, but it also allows them to cooperatively own the platform itself,” investor and music exec Martin Bandier said.
MUSIC
Variety

How Spotify Stock Sparked Its Comeback

After struggling for most of this year, Spotify stock is making a comeback. In the past month, shares of the audio streamer rose 17% following a precipitous decline beginning in late February. Spotify surged 110% last year, but shares fell around 21% this year, while the broader market rose 20%...
STOCKS
The Independent

Where to buy PS5: Restock updates and how to pre-order Sony’s elusive PlayStation 5 console

Follow live: PS5 stock UK – tracking live restock updates from all the major retailersThe PS5 has been out for over nine months now and gamers are still struggling to get their hands on Sony’s newest console. Stock issues have plagued the PS5 ever since it launched last year, and the restock kerfuffle is still going on today.The sad tale began in November, when excited gamers tore open PS5 parcels that they had pre-ordered, only to find them replaced with cat food, a George Foreman grill and a bag of grain. Whenever more PS5s were made available, they were snapped up almost immediately,...
VIDEO GAMES

Comments / 0

Community Policy