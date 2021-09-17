CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Winona, MN

Catholic Charities welcomes new active aging program director

winonapost.com
 9 days ago

Catholic Charities of Southern Minnesota is pleased announce Sue Degallier as the new active aging program director. Sue grew up in Austin, Minn. While attending the College of St. Teresa in Winona, she fell in love with the city – and one of its citizens, Paul. While staying home to raise four children, she continued to work in her degreed field of music and spent many hours volunteering in various capacities. These connections made her transition to Catholic Charities an easy one.

www.winonapost.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
The Associated Press

Investigators probe deadly Amtrak derailment in Montana

JOPLIN, Mont. (AP) — Federal officials sent a team of investigators from the National Transportation Safety Board to the site of an Amtrak derailment in north-central Montana that killed three people and left seven hospitalized Sunday, officials said. The westbound Empire Builder was en route to Seattle from Chicago, with...
MONTANA STATE
The Hill

Confusion reigns over vaccine booster rollout

States are bracing for confusion as the Biden administration begins rolling out booster doses of Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine. Chaotic and at times disparate messaging from administration health officials over the past month has culminated in a complicated set of recommendations about who should be getting booster shots, and why. A...
INDUSTRY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Winona, MN
City
Rochester, MN
Winona, MN
Society
City
Mankato, MN
City
Austin, MN
Local
Minnesota Society
State
South Dakota State
Austin, MN
Society
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Volunteers#Minnesota River#Race#Charity#The College Of St Teresa#Active Aging#Winona State University#Catholic Charities#Vita#The Active Aging Program
The Associated Press

‘Dear Evan Hansen’ opens 2nd to ‘Shang-Chi’ at box office

“Dear Evan Hansen” may have been a hit on Broadway, but the filmed adaptation of the Tony-winning show is off to a slow start at the box office in its first weekend in theaters. The Universal musical that’s playing exclusively in theaters grossed an estimated $7.5 million from 3,364 locations, according to studio estimates on Sunday.
MOVIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy