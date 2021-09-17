Catholic Charities welcomes new active aging program director

Catholic Charities of Southern Minnesota is pleased announce Sue Degallier as the new active aging program director. Sue grew up in Austin, Minn. While attending the College of St. Teresa in Winona, she fell in love with the city – and one of its citizens, Paul. While staying home to raise four children, she continued to work in her degreed field of music and spent many hours volunteering in various capacities. These connections made her transition to Catholic Charities an easy one.