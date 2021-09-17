CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Currencies

Alt winds of change? What an altcoin season would mean for crypto

investing.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA new alt season is here — at least, according to some crypto industry commentators. Over the last month, altcoins — aka cryptocurrencies that aren’t Bitcoin (BTC) — have surged in price, with projects such as Solana, Cardano and Polkadot seeing their tokens triple in value. However, though people are screaming “alt season” with an air of familiarity, the industry is still very much exploring uncharted territory.

www.investing.com

Comments / 0

Related
Fortune

Why crypto enthusiasts should know what ‘FUD’ means

Subscribe to Fortune Daily to get essential business stories straight to your inbox each morning. Among the countless pieces of technical jargon and acronyms that the cryptocurrency community throws around, there’s one important concept that’s easy to understand even for the liberal-arts majors among us: FUD. That stands for “Fear,...
COMMODITIES & FUTURE
dailyhodl.com

45% of Crypto Owners Say They Would Buy an Altcoin Based on This One Factor: Study

Nearly half of cryptocurrency owners claim that they would race to purchase an altcoin based on one key development. A survey from data intelligence firm Morning Consult polled 2,200 US adults earlier this month to study the impact of celebrities on crypto investor decisions. Among crypto owners who participated in...
MARKETS
Schaeffer's Investment Research

What September Seasonality Could Mean for the VIX

September is an alliteration paradise; replete with September scaries, a September selloff, whatever you want to call it, the three major indexes all sport monthly losses of 1% already. Amid this September seasonality, Adam Warner stopped by the Market Mashup podcast to unpack what it means for the Cboe Volatility Index (VIX), how options traders can play seasonal trends, and what volatility could look like heading into 2022.
STOCKS
southfloridareporter.com

What Are Altcoins? A Guide To The Cryptocurrencies Beyond Bitcoin

Bitcoin ushered in the era of cryptocurrency in 2009, and it quickly became the name whenever anyone talked about digital currencies. In fact, it dominated the burgeoning scene so much that any other crypto was considered an “altcoin,” an alternative to Bitcoin. And that name stuck, though today there are literally thousands of competitors to the original digital currency.
CURRENCIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Cardano
Benzinga

Dogecoin Holds Up Stronger Than Bitcoin: What This Bullish Indicator Could Mean For The Crypto

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc (NYSE:AMC) CEO Adam Aron posted a poll on Twitter asking his followers if the theater chain should explore adding Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) as a payment option when it begins accepting Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC), Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH), Litecoin (CRYPTO: LTC) and Bitcoin Cash (CRYPTO: BCH) later this year. At press time the results of the poll had 72.7% of respondents voting “yes, for sure do it.”
STOCKS
dailyhodl.com

This Mid-Cap Altcoin Is Surging As Most of the Crypto Market Crashes

As the cryptocurrency market experiences an overall drawdown, one mid-cap altcoin is defying the trend. The two bellwether cryptocurrencies, Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH), are down by around 5% and 10%, respectively, over the past seven days. But Celo (CELO), a mobile-first platform focused on crypto payments and financial dApps...
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cryptocurrency#Btc
ambcrypto.com

Solana, Polkadot, Algorand: What is the Bitcoin effect on these altcoins

With the market trading in red today pretty much all coins including Bitcoin and Ethereum are falling. However, there are some coins that made excellent gains in the last 2 months which are now facing huge price falls as well. Which alts though?. Solana, Polkadot, and Algorand were three altcoins...
MARKETS
Motley Fool

5 Altcoins That Could Change the Way We Use Money

These cryptocurrencies could transform our financial services. As you venture further into the world of cryptocurrencies, at some point you have to consider the concept of money. Once upon a time, we bartered with each other, swapping one product for another. Perhaps you'd give me some fish in exchange for some potatoes. I might then swap some of that fish for some seeds, and so on.
CURRENCIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Bitcoin
NewsBreak
Currencies
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Crypto
NewsBreak
Markets
ambcrypto.com

Litecoin: What this bullish pattern means for the crypto

Disclaimer: The findings of the following analysis are the sole opinions of the writer and should not be taken as investment advice. Since the 7 September market sell-off, Litecoin has been making some progress on the chart. Three higher lows coupled with steady highs at the 38.2% Fibonacci level gave rise to a bullish pattern. This can be expected to trigger a price hike.
MARKETS
Time

Bitcoin’s Market Capitalization Went Over $1 Trillion This Year. Here’s What Crypto Market Cap Means for Investors

Market capitalization can be an important factor for stock market investors. But it’s not quite the same for crypto investors. While stock market capitalization — the total value of a company’s total shares of stock — can help investors build and maintain a balanced investment portfolio, experts say those rules don’t exactly apply for crypto investors.
STOCKS
dailyhodl.com

Here’s What It Would Take for Shark Tank Investor Kevin O’Leary Says To Put More Capital Into Bitcoin and Crypto

Shark Tank star and millionaire investor Kevin O’Leary says he could significantly expand the size of his Bitcoin and crypto portfolio. In an interview with Bitcoin bull Anthony Pompliano, O’Leary says that regulators across the globe are starting to warm up to cryptocurrencies and that’s giving him a reason to put more capital into the emerging asset class.
STOCKS
investing.com

Derivatives data suggests Solana has reached a short-term top

Solana (SOL) reached a $216 all-time high on Sept. 9 after rallying 508% since Aug. The bull run caused some analysts to project a $500 target which would translate to a $150 billion market capitalization. It is worth noting that during SOL's rally, the Ethereum network's average transaction fee had...
MARKETS
investing.com

DeFi gaming: A catalyst to mainstream adoption of decentralized finance

The past few months have seen decentralized finance (DeFi) platforms gain a cult-like following on the backdrop of a bullish cryptocurrency market. That revolution of digital money is now moving into the gaming industry, creating an intersection between DeFi and the gaming experience that experts now predict will play a huge role in the next generation of games.
HOBBIES
investing.com

Bitcoin Drops as China Declares Crypto-Businesses Illegal

© Reuters. Bitcoin Drops as China Declares Crypto-Businesses Illegal. China declared that cryptocurrency-related businesses are illegal. Bitcoin, Ether, and stablecoin Tether do not qualify as legal tender in China. BTC drops in price as the announcement went out. Once again, China reiterated its antagonistic stance on Bitcoin and the cryptocurrency...
MARKETS

Comments / 0

Community Policy