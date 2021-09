If you’re a Motley Fool investor looking for safe stocks to invest in, you’re not alone. Fears related to the looming Evergrande crisis have taken front and centre stage again today. Also, Bitcoin continues to tumble. Markets are lower as investors focus on these risks. If you’re feeling nervous about the market, you’re also not alone. After all, we’re coming off an exceptionally strong period of performance. And the Evergrande situation has the potential to send shockwaves around the world.

STOCKS ・ 23 HOURS AGO