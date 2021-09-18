Canadians galore at Autumn Classic figure skating event

The Rotary Club of Kingston started hosting exchange students in 1983. These students not only served as ambassadors for their host countries but also continued their high school studies in the midst of a full social life, living with host families. Our first inbound student was Marija Tallus from Finland; our first outbound student was Sherri Agnew, now a Rotarian in our club. She lived and studied in Sweden in 1986-87. Since then, we have sent students from Kingston to another country for 37 years and counting, and we have hosted a total of 43 students from 21 different countries. The other Rotary clubs in Kingston have also hosted and supported students over many years.

