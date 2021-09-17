CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
LeVar Burton says 'Jeopardy!' host gig 'wasn't the thing that I wanted after all'

By Variety
AOL Corp
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLOS ANGELES — LeVar Burton is retiring his quest to become the next "Jeopardy!" host. While on "The Daily Show With Trevor Noah," Burton explained why he's no longer interested in the gig, which is now shared by Mayim Bialik and Ken Jennings after former executive producer Mike Richards' firing.

LeVar Burton reiterates that he's not interested in the Jeopardy! job, says he may share his behind-the-scenes experiences in a memoir

After Burton told Trevor Noah on The Daily Show he was no longer interested in hosting Jeopardy!, Los Angeles Times TV columnist Stephen Battaglio tweeted: "Please. If offered, he would take it in a heartbeat." Burton responded by tweeting: "No Stephen, he wouldn’t!" In a follow-up tweet, Burton added: "You made erroneous assumptions about me and made them public. Throughout this entire ordeal I have done my utmost best to take the high road in spite of the amount of vitriol and bile some folks have felt it necessary to post on my timeline." Burton added: "I have a perspective on this entire J! saga which I intend to share at a time of my choosing, probably my memoirs. As a journalist I hope you can appreciate that any and all speculation about my motives or intentions is simply uninformed."
