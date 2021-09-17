BET BUZZ: Keke Palmer Apologizes To Met Gala Chef After Viral Photo Of The Food

KEKE PALMER'S BOYFRIEND ACCUSED OF PRESSURING EX TO GET AN ABORTION WEEKS BEFORE GOING PUBLIC WITH ACTRESS: A woman named Taylor Marie has accused KeKe Palmer's boyfriend Darius Dalton Jackson of pressuring her into getting an abortion three weeks before going public with KeKe. In a Tik Tok video, Taylor Marie uploaded a short clip to the popular video platform with the song ‘Monday Night Raw’ by YN JAY playing in the background. She added text to the video that said, “When he gets you pregnant presses you to have an abortion and 3 weeks later is boo’d up with Keke Palmer tea emoji.” She later deleted the post.
