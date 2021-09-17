CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
BET BUZZ: Keke Palmer Apologizes To Met Gala Chef After Viral Photo Of The Food

 9 days ago

The "Hustlers" star, who also hosted Vogue's live stream on the carpet for the Gala, took to her Instagram story to talk about the underwhelming catering at the ritzy event.

Bossip

Her Mic Was ON: Big Booty-ed Chlöe Bailey’s Insanely Sexy VMAs Show Sparks Beyoncé ‘Replacement’ Conspiracies

Chloe Bailey made her solo performance debut at last night's VMAs and left fans shaking while sparking Beyonce comparisons on Twitter. After giving her audience goosebumps with live singing and insanely sexy choreography, fan conspiracies FLEW  alleging that Beyonce had been grooming Chloe from young to "replace her" as the next iconic perfermance artist.
POPSUGAR

Zendaya's Sultry Balmain Wet-Look Dress at the Venice Film Festival Was Sculpted to Perfection

Whenever Zendaya steps on the red carpet, you can always count on a showstopping look. Thanks to her expert stylist Image Architect Law Roach, and her own undeniable presence, Zendaya arrived at the Venice Film Festival premiere for Dune looking incredible in every sense of the word. This might be Zendaya's best look yet, with her sultry, wet-look dress courtesy of Balmain.
Keke Palmer
purewow.com

Cardi B Shares Brand-New Photos of Baby No. 2 on Instagram

Major congratulations are in order for Cardi B and her husband, Offset. The couple has officially welcomed their second child together, a baby boy. Lucky for us, we already have not one, but two pictures of the newborn. The rapper and her hubby revealed the exciting news on Monday in...
HuffingtonPost

See Halle Bailey Pull The Ultimate Sister Move On The Met Gala Red Carpet

Sisters Chlöe and Halle Bailey often publicly share their love and support for each other ― and this year’s Met Gala red carpet was no exception. The R&B duo attended the star-studded event in New York City Monday night, wearing custom Rodarte ensembles. Their red-carpet appearance yielded stunning looks as well as adorable sisterly moments.
Essence

Keke Palmer Is Hosting The MET Gala In Sergio Hudson

The 2021 MET Gala is officially underway and we’re already living for the looks. The event is usually held in May, but was rescheduled to mid-September due to the COVID-19 pandemic. A fundraiser for the Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute in New York, the MET Gala has become known as fashion’s biggest night of the year.
Birmingham Star

Megan Thee Stallion's stunning Met Gala look

Washington [US], September 14 (ANI): American rapper Megan Thee Stallion arrived at the Met Gala 2021 dressed as a movie starlet straight out of the 1950s. Megan gave fans a sneak peek of her Met Gala look as she stepped out of her hotel, The Mark, in New York City, reported E! News.
papermag.com

Keke Palmer’s Met Gala Salad Is Giving Fyre Fest

The Met Gala is all about showing up in a look so wild that you shut down fashion Twitter for an entire night. Apparently, it's not for eating. Keke Palmer gave the world a preview of the food that was being served to its guests and her meal shocked the internet more than the most talked about designer outfits of the night.
nowdecatur.com

Hollywood Quick Hits: KeKe Palmer & More!

KEKE PALMER'S BOYFRIEND ACCUSED OF PRESSURING EX TO GET AN ABORTION WEEKS BEFORE GOING PUBLIC WITH ACTRESS: A woman named Taylor Marie has accused KeKe Palmer's boyfriend Darius Dalton Jackson of pressuring her into getting an abortion three weeks before going public with KeKe. In a Tik Tok video, Taylor Marie uploaded a short clip to the popular video platform with the song ‘Monday Night Raw’ by YN JAY playing in the background. She added text to the video that said, “When he gets you pregnant presses you to have an abortion and 3 weeks later is boo’d up with Keke Palmer tea emoji.” She later deleted the post.
hotnewhiphop.com

Trina Announces Engagement As She Shows Off Massive Ring

Congratulations are in order! The Baddest B*tch will soon become a Mrs. now that Trina has shared that she is engaged. The Rap icon keeps a low profile when it comes to her personal relationships but she has given the world a peek at her private life while featured on Love & Hip Hop Miami. On the show, fans saw that she was in a relationship with Raymond Taylor, a rapper who goes by the name Ray Almighty, and it looks as if they will be jumping the broom.
Daily Mail

Keke Palmer rocks a shimmering black floor-length Sergio Hudson gown as she hosts the Met Gala's red carpet live-stream with Ilana Glazer

All eyes were on actress Keke Palmer as she arrived to the 2021 Met Gala in New York City rocking a stunning floor-length Sergio Hudson gown. While preparing to host the only livestream of the event for Vogue with Ilana Glazer on Monday night, the 28-year-old star looked incredible in her sequined gown, with a sexy backless design.
nowdecatur.com

KeKe Palmer Reveals What’s On The Menu At The Met Gala

KeKe Palmer trending on social media after revealing what the stars ate during the MET Gala. When one fan said, “Give us all the teaaaa! What’s on the menu? Who sniffing a lil under the table?” KeKe posted a photo of the plant based meal, along with the caption, “The menu chile.” The photo feature a small plate of wilted vegetables.
rnbcincy.com

Keke Palmer Is Vogue Magazine’s “Met Gala MVP” For Diana Ross Inspired Look

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER. The 2021 Met Gala may have been almost a week ago but we can’t stop thinking about the best dressed “MVPs” of the night! Among our faves was Keke Palmer, who absolutely killed her Diana Ross-inspired look for the “In America: A Lexicon of Fashion” themed night. And we’re not the only ones still swooning over the 28-year-old’s glam as Vogue Magazine unofficially named the actress as the night’s MVP in a post on their Instagram page.
