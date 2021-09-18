CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Politics

Is community engagement really democratic?

By Sponsored: Advertising Content
KTEN.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOriginally Posted On: https://www.districtcms.com/article/community-engagement-really-democratic. Governments increasingly use engagement platforms to inform policies that will benefit their communities. Giving a voice to the public means government organisations can develop progressive engagement initiatives that better reflect the needs of their users. Offering a direct, valuable link between the government and the community,...

www.kten.com

Comments / 0

Related
lccc.edu

Dean of Workforce, Community Engagement, and Technical Education

The Dean of Workforce, Community Engagement, and Technical Education is responsible for the administration of applied technical degree programs; employer engagement and business development; community education; and specialized programming. Supervises select applied technical degree faculty, Amazon Project Director, Manufacturing Coordinator, Business Development Specialist, Community Education Coordinator- Job Training and support personnel.
SCHNECKSVILLE, PA
VTDigger

VTDigger launches community listening project, creates new engagement position

With the launch of a community listening pilot project in northwestern Vermont, VTDigger is making strides to deepen and sustain relationships with the communities we serve. VTDigger’s Libbie Sparadeo (née Pattison) is filling the organization’s new role of director of community engagement and strategic partnerships. Readers from across the state...
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Community Engagement#Local Government Act#Online Community#Language Translation#District Engage#Wcag
Newsbug.info

COMMUNITY FOUNDATION: Community engagements postponed again due to COVID

Well, the uncertain realities of COVID-19 have forced the Community Foundation of White County to step back once again and postpone two exciting and impactful events for our community. Difficult and disappointing as these postponements are, they pale in comparison to our concern for the health and safety of our...
WHITE COUNTY, IN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
texasborderbusiness.com

President Dr. Ricardo J. Solis promises a college that will be ever engaged with the community

McALLEN, TX – Education is the region’s ultimate competitive advantage, according to South Texas College President Dr. Ricardo J. Solis. Pledging to work even closer with economic development and workforce partners, Solis said among the earliest items on his presidential agenda is providing the best education, focused on health and technology.
HIDALGO COUNTY, TX
The Drum

Why TikTok’s co-creation culture helps brands engage with the community

It makes sense that, for so long, developing original and unique creative ideas has been top-of-mind on marketing campaigns; after all, it attracts audiences and triggers word-of-mouth, ultimately improving brand awareness and conversions. Brands and marketers have dedicated a great deal of effort to try to create moments that prompt audiences reaction and conversations.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
actlocallywaco.org

Triple Win campus development prioritizes community engagement

Walking around the grounds at 1129 Webster Ave., you get the sense it is a space with deep history. The five-acre property, owned by Brazos River Capital, was once home to Khoury Inc., a family cabinet company that operated for nearly seven decades. Now, it’s the location of a new...
WACO, TX
ELON University

Elon’s new university chaplain seeks to strengthen the mulitfaith engagement in an already ‘strong’ community

Tasked with advancing and deepening the religious and spiritual essence of Elon University, as well as providing strategic leadership for the comprehensive vision of multifaith education, Rev. Kirstin Boswell says she’s looking forward to getting started at an institution that prioritizes community. “People are very warm and welcoming, and that...
ELON, NC
MedCity News

Engaging communities of color is crucial to achieving health equity and cultural proficiency in healthcare

There has been a plethora of articles written about racial and ethnic health disparities. This phenomenon is not new. However, healthcare systems, payers, drug manufacturers and providers are relatively new participants in the dialogue about why people of color get sick more frequently, are screened for illness less often, are diagnosed later, are treated less aggressively and buried earlier than other population groups in America.
HEALTH SERVICES
@wearemitu

Democrats Launch ‘Juntos Together’ To Combat Vaccine Disinformation In the Latino Community

Disinformation about the COVID-19 vaccine is quickly becoming as widespread as the virus itself. For every person who takes to social media to celebrate their second dose of the vaccine or encourage others to get vaccinated, there are tons of people who use their accounts to spread fake news. On September 13th, Nicki Minaj tweeted to her 22.8 million followers that her cousin’s friend became impotent from the COVID-19 vaccine. This anecdote was quickly debunked by both scientists and the Trinidadian government. But still, misinformation about the vaccine persists — especially in Latino communities.
PHARMACEUTICALS
Bay Net

Comprehensive Plan Community Survey Seeks To Engage Community Input For Ten Year Plan

LEONARDTOWN, Md. – The Department of Land Use & Growth Management has launched a survey to gather community input for the ten-year comprehensive plan. Community members are urged to identify and plan how to meet future needs by completing the survey. Results from the survey will provide ways to document shared goals and objectives and maintain and enhance the quality of life in St. Mary’s County for years to come.
LEONARDTOWN, MD
corvallisadvocate.com

OSU to Engage with Communities, Students for Improving Coastal Resilience

It is likely common knowledge by this point that coastal communities in the Pacific Northwest are significantly threatened by a major earthquake from the Cascadia Subduction Zone, a “megathrust” fault stretching over 600 miles along the Pacific shoreline from Cape Mendocino, California to Vancouver Island, Canada. On top of this, the Cascadia region also faces chronic risks such as flooding, coastal erosion, and sea level rise as a result of climate change — to the ever-widening detriment of its human and nonhuman inhabitants.
COLLEGES
hometownsource.com

Eagan Art House strives to be more accessible for community to engage in art

Skilled artists ready to share talents in fall classes, workshops. Art became a vital expression and a way to stay connected to the community during the pandemic when social distancing was necessary. Julie Andersen, city recreation program supervisor for the City of Eagan, leads a team of 20 support staff...
EAGAN, MN

Comments / 0

Community Policy