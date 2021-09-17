BET BUZZ: Porsha Williams Says She Was Homeless While Starring On 'RHOA'

MICHAEL K WILLIAMS' SON AND GIRLFRIEND PAY TRIBUTE TO HIM: Michael K. Williams' son Karim Anderson and his girlfriend Goli Samii paid tribute to the actor, who was found dead earlier this month in his Brooklyn apartment. He was 54. Karim — who also lost his mom earlier this year, wrote via IG, “Started of the year bad.. ending off the year bad.. Unreal.. Momma Bear .. Papa Bear Gone… Same year .. These two right here together was a sight to see.. the laughs.. arguments.. cooking and the vibes.” He wrote in another post, “Bro we was supposed to get dinner and turn up.. We was suppose to tear up the red carpet.. together like we always do. We just got finished crying over mom last week… You prayed for me right before I left for Trinidad.. You Stepped In and Stepped Up! Fathered 3 Kids and did the best to your ability and I am forever thank ful! I love you Mike…. And I wanted to tell you that last night.. but I guess our last conversation will have to suffice..”

