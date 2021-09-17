Florida Rapper SpotemGottem Hospitalized After Drive-By Shooting

He has shared his story several times over the years, and while it has not seemed to change, that hasn't stopped fans of Tupac Shakur from harassing Chris Carroll. Days ago marked the 25th anniversary since Tupac was shot in Las Vegas during a drive-by, and on September 13, fans will honor the day he passed. The milestone has prompted several involved in the incident to come forward, and now retired Las Vegas police officer Chris Carroll is speaking on the threats he has received for over two decades.

