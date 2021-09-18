Football: Ponies cruise past Roseville

The Stillwater football team improved to 3-0 on the season with a convincing 42-7 Maroon North sub-district victory over Roseville on Friday, Sept. 17 at Stillwater Area High School. Edward O'Keefe rushed 19 times for 127 yards and three touchdowns to help lead the Ponies, who outgained Roseville 334-133. Stillwater will host Osseo (2-0 Maroon North, 2-1) for homecoming on Sept. 24, which is also a "Tackle Cancer" game for the Ponies as they raise money for the Randy Shaver Cancer Research and Community Fund.