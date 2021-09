SALEM — James H. “Jimmy” Damron, 64, of Salem, passed away Thursday, Sept. 16, 2021, at Baptist Health Paducah. Mr. Damron was born in Wood River, Illinois on Dec. 21, 1956. He attended Salem United Methodist Church and was known to always carry a cross in his pocket. He was a Cardinal baseball fan and enjoyed driving his golf cart in Salem with Debbie at his side. He enjoyed being with friends and family and children were extra special.