James W. “JW” Cunningham, 89, of Longwood, Florida, formerly of Paducah, passed away on Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021, at Village on the Green Assisted Living in Longwood. JW was born in Symsonia, in 1932. He served in the U.S. Army during the Korean War. After returning to Paducah from the War he worked at Kirchhoff’s Bakery before joining the Paducah Police Department in 1960. He retired as chief of police of Paducah in 1985. He subsequently worked for the TVA & later the U.S. Park Service at Land Between the Lakes.