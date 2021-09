KEVIL — Bruce “Finn” Dowdy, 62, of Kevil, passed away on Wednesday, Sept. 15, 2021, at his residence. Bruce was born on Nov. 11, 1958 in Danville, Illinois, to Don and Rosemary Wallen Dowdy. He was machinist for EEI Vista Energy in Joppa, Illinois, and a member of Operating Engineers Local 148. He enjoyed traveling to Cancun, Mexico, but his greatest passion was working on cars and aquariums. His favorite car to work on was “Christine”, his Volkswagen. His love of aquariums and fish led to his nickname, Finn. Bruce was of the Methodist faith.