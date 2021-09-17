Create a family plan for a delayed or canceled bus route
Bus driver shortages are being felt by school bus companies across the country. Thanks to the hard work of the Osseo Area Schools Transportation department, district bus routes are staffed; however, families are encouraged to prepare a plan in case their student’s bus route must be delayed or canceled. Every effort is being made to prevent this situation; for that reason, should a delay or cancelation of a bus route be unavoidable, the news may be shared with affected families with little advance notice.www.district279.org
