CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Family Relationships

Create a family plan for a delayed or canceled bus route

district279.org
 8 days ago

Bus driver shortages are being felt by school bus companies across the country. Thanks to the hard work of the Osseo Area Schools Transportation department, district bus routes are staffed; however, families are encouraged to prepare a plan in case their student’s bus route must be delayed or canceled. Every effort is being made to prevent this situation; for that reason, should a delay or cancelation of a bus route be unavoidable, the news may be shared with affected families with little advance notice.

www.district279.org

Comments / 0

Related
oswegonian.com

Walker family hopeful for return of bus

For the Walker family, it has been all about providing a means of transportation for students seeking to participate in downtown nightlife since 2003. At the time, Lee Walker III, who is responsible for the company’s communications and public relations efforts, among other roles, had just graduated high school. “I...
TRAFFIC
wevv.com

Union Co. Schools Cancels Bus Route Due to Driver Shortage

Announced on Sunday, Union County Public Schools are experiencing a bus driver shortage that's caused the school district to cancel a bus route. This occurring all while staff from around the district have already stepped up and helped fill bus routes. “We have our assistant transportation director, our maintenance guy,...
UNION COUNTY, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bus Routes#School Bus#Family Plan#Bus Driver#Bus Status#Schoolmessenger
q13fox.com

Some Seattle Public Schools bus routes delayed up to two hours on Tuesday

SEATTLE - Some Seattle Public School bus routes will be delayed upwards of two hours, the district announced Tuesday morning. Students and parents can see a full list of delays here. If contacting the district about delays, have your Student ID Number and Bus Route Number available when contacting Transportation.
SEATTLE, WA
kptv.com

Portland Public Schools cancel bus routes, parents left scrambling

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) – Families of some Portland students find themselves in a tough spot wondering how they're going to get their kids to school Monday morning. In an email to parents on Friday, Portland Public Schools announced that they canceled 13 bus routes to Benson and Lincoln High schools and 16 routes with different pickup or drop-off times for the foreseeable future.
PORTLAND, OR
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Relationships
NewsBreak
Family Relationships
wxxinews.org

RTS changes bus frequency on several routes as part of plan to help RCSD

Some significant changes are taking place for many RTS bus riders starting Monday due to a recent agreement reached with the Rochester City School District to provide additional bus transportation for high school students. RTS is changing seven of its frequent routes which recently began 15-minute service as part of...
ROCHESTER, NY
WRGB

Lansingburgh school working to fix school bus delays

LANSINGBURGH (WRGB) - Lansingburgh Central School District has been battling school bus issues since the school year started. CBS6 continues to hear from parents about concerns over pick-up and drop-off delays. “My child is late getting off the bus, getting picked up. I’ve tried to call the school, no one...
EDUCATION
WKYT 27

Fayette County Schools canceled bus routes for Thursday

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - More school bus routes were canceled in Lexington Thursday, Sept. 23. Fayette County Public Schools announced the cancelations on its website. Bus 214 to Maxwell, Tates Creek High, Tates Creek Middle. Bus 2126 to STABLES. Bus 111 to Arlington, Douglass/CGW, Winburn. Bus 320 to Liberty, Douglass/CGW,...
FAYETTE COUNTY, KY
newstalk941.com

Jackson Schools Using Teachers To Cover Bus Routes

The Jackson County School System is in need of bus drivers to get through the school year. Director of Schools Kristy Brown said the system needs full-time, part-time and substitute bus drivers right now. Brown said they have lost multiple full-time drivers to retirement. “We do have some regular teachers...
JACKSON COUNTY, TN
WTVQ

FCPS announces bus route cancellations Monday, September 20

FAYETTE COUNTY, Ky. (WTVQ) – Fayette County Public Schools continues to announce bus route cancellations daily as the district experiences staffing shortages. Bus routes cancelled Monday, September 20 are:. AM Bus 115 Glendover Tates Creek High Tates Creek Middle. AM Bus 313 Brenda Cowan Douglass/CGW Edythe J Hayes. AM Bus...
FAYETTE COUNTY, KY

Comments / 0

Community Policy