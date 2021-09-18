CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Understanding How Special Dividends Work

Cover picture for the articleCorporations that pay dividends to stockholders usually make the payouts on a regular schedule, such as annually or quarterly. However, they sometimes opt for special dividends. These non-recurring cash dividends are usually much larger than the regular recurring dividends. Companies may use them to reward loyal shareholders when profits are unusually good, to distribute proceeds of sales of subsidiaries or other asset sales and, occasionally, to take advantage of changes in tax laws. The choices available to fixed-income investors are vast, so working with a financial advisor to get just the right mix for you can really pay.

