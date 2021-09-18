Understanding How Special Dividends Work

Cryptocurrency as a whole can be very confusing. It may feel like it's too late to ask what it all means, maybe because you have a friend who talks about Bitcoin every single time you get lunch, or because even your parents are asking you about it these days. But cryptocurrency is undeniably on the rise, whether you like it or not. In fact, this year alone, Bitcoin reached an all-time high value of $19,864.15, which means that it grew more than 170% just this year. With finance giants like PayPal and Square hopping on the bandwagon, it's only on the up-and-up.

