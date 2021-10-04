CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Travel

New travel changes: What are they, and what are the effects?

By Simon Calder
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0tuq5A_0c05lNkg00

The UK’s complex rules for international travellers are set to change significantly during October. Here are the key questions and answers.

What is happening?

A new regime of regulations, all about “the jabbed and the jabbed-nots,” cane into effect on 4 October.

The transport secretary, Grant Shapps , said: “We are accelerating towards a future where travel continues to reopen safely and remains open for good, and today’s rule changes are good news for families, businesses and the travel sector.

“Our priority remains to protect public health but, with more than eight in 10 people now fully vaccinated, we are able to take these steps to lower the cost of testing and help the sector to continue in its recovery.”

For travellers treated as fully vaccinated, the testing regime for arrivals to all four UK nations has become easier – with the “test to fly” dropped. The same applies for under-18s arriving from 55 countries whose vaccinations are recognised by the UK.

But for travellers regarded as unvaccinated (including non-British under-18s arriving from unrecognised nations), the changes are either neutral or negative.

Do we still have traffic lights?

Officially, no: the UK’s “traffic light” system that has applied since May 2021 has been ditched. But in practice a red/amber/green scheme is in place.

All the countries on the former “ green list ” have moved to the “ amber list ,” to the potential disadvantage of unvaccinated travellers. They will no longer be able to return from nations such as Croatia and Germany without quarantine.

Ireland remains in a class of its own, a single-nation green list.

The line-up is:

  • Red: 54 countries, including Thailand, South Africa and all of South America, from which hotel quarantine is obligatory for all arrivals.
  • Amber: almost everywhere else, with all 41 former green nations moved to the medium-risk category. The government calls this “rest of the world”.
  • Green: lreland, which retains its special status with neither quarantine nor testing required on arrival in the UK.

These rules are purely for travel to the UK. Some destinations, including the US, Australia and New Zealand, remain closed to British visitors, while many others have testing requirements – which often apply only to unvaccinated travellers.

What has changed for fully vaccinated travellers?

Previously there was no need to self-isolate on arrival from anywhere except red list countries, and this continues.

The former requirement for a test before travel to the UK has been dropped. Travellers are still obliged to book and pay in advance for a “day two” test – which can be taken on the day of return or either of the two following days.

On a yet-to-be-announced day at the end of October, the required PCR test will be downgraded to a lateral flow test. There is no clarity about the exact date: the government says it is “aiming to have it in place for when people return from half-term breaks”. When that happens, the bureaucracy and discomfort associated with the post-arrival test will remain the same. But the cost should fall.

For fully vaccinated travellers to the UK there will be three different policies during the course of October, depending on the arrival date:

  • Before 4am on 4 October: test to fly plus “day two” PCR test.
  • Between 4am on 4 October and late October: “day two” PCR test only.
  • From late October onwards: “day two” lateral flow test only.

It is clear from the questions being asked of The Independent travel desk that the three-stage plan is causing confusion, and that it would help public understanding if the ending of test to fly and switch from PCR to lateral flow test for the “day two” test took place simultaneously.

The government says the testing changes cannot take place at the same time because companies that operate tests will need to change their business models.

How much cheaper will a lateral flow test be?

PCR tests taken after arrival by British travellers typically cost between £50 and £70. Lateral flow tests are much easier to process without specialist equipment, and prices are likely to be in the £20-£40 range.

The downgrading of the “day two” requirement from PCR to much cheaper and faster lateral flow tests is likely to mark the beginning of the end of the get-rich-quick scheme that testing has become for some participants.

The Independent urges travellers to book their “day two” test as late as possible, because the requirements cannot get any more expensive. There is no advantage booking ahead, and possible gain by waiting.

What counts as fully vaccinated?

Having waited two weeks after completing a course of a vaccine in the UK, the European Union, the US or one of 26 other countries: Andorra, Australia, Antigua and Barbuda, Barbados, Bahrain, Brunei, Canada, Dominica, Iceland, Israel, Japan, Kuwait, Liechtenstein, Malaysia, Monaco, New Zealand, Norway, Qatar, San Marino, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, South Korea, Switzerland, Taiwan, the UAE and the Vatican City.

For the purposes of vaccinations received abroad, the government recognises Pfizer BioNTech, Oxford AstraZeneca, Moderna and Janssen (J&J).

Those jabbed with two different doses of these vaccines – for example, a person with one dose of Oxford AstraZeneca and one dose of Moderna – will be regarded as fully vaccinated.

Unlike most other countries, the UK does not recognised recent recovery from Covid as an alternative to full vaccination .

What is the status of people vaccinated in other nations?

They are regarded by the UK as unvaccinated and must follow the rules for such travellers.

The decision by the UK government not to recognise jabs administered in Turkey, India, anywhere in Africa and more than 100 other countries has caused fury for people who want to travel to Britain.

What about under-18s?

If they normally reside in the UK then they are treated as fully vaccinated. If they do not live in the UK, they are treated as fully vaccinated only if they normally reside in one of the 55 countries listed above whose vaccines have been recognised by the government.

So, for example, under-18s who live in France will be treated as fully vaccinated, but British children who live with expatriate families in Hong Kong or India would not.

They must follow the rules for unvaccinated travellers. This means: a test before travel (not for under 11s), a “day two” and “day eight” PCR test (not for under 5s) and self-isolation for 10 days on arrival in the UK.

Do we still have “traffic light” reviews?

Yes, on the (roughly) three weekly cycle that has been in effect since May. The coming dates are all Thursdays, but in practice the announcement can be made plus or minus a day: 7 October, 28 October, 18 November, 9 December and 30 December (though I will be surprised if the last of those happens, falling as it does between Christmas and New Year).

I expect almost all of the changes to be moves from the red list – currently featuring more than a quarter of the world’s nations, and completely at odds with other European countries’ policies – to amber.

Keeping mandatory hotel quarantine for arrivals from South Africa, all of South America and many other nations looks increasingly unsustainable.

What happens to unvaccinated travellers to the UK?

Life for unjabbed arrivals – or those whose vaccinations are not recognised by Britain – has become tougher. Multiple tests and self-isolation are obligatory even if you are coming in from one of the 41 former “green list” countries, such as Croatia, Germany or Canada.

Previously unjabbed arrivals from green nations were not required to quarantine and needed only to take a test before travel to the UK and a “day two” PCR test.

Now they must also self-isolate for 10 days, and take a second PCR test on day eight – as with all “non-red” countries.

In England they have the option to pay for yet another test, on day five, to be released from quarantine if it is negative.

What about the other UK nations?

Leaders in Scotland , Wales and Northern Ireland have agreed to the changes – though the Welsh government has called for the PCR requirement for a day two test to be retained.

The health minister, Eluned Morgan, said: “The decision to move away from PCR tests from returning travellers on day two is concerning. This test, combined with genetic sequencing of all positive tests, is a vital part of our surveillance for coronavirus and protects our borders from the virus.

“We recognise the communication and enforcement challenges in having different testing requirements, and continue to thoroughly examine the evidence for a Wales-only testing regime, but the strongest solution to protect public health is for the UK Government to reinstate UK-wide testing.”

Any other business?

Almost a year after it was first mooted , changing planes in a red list airport will soon no longer taint your travel status.

The government says : “From late October, we will also be making changes to allow passengers who change flights or international trains during their journey to follow the measures associated to their country of departure, rather than any countries they have transited through as part of their journey.”

This follows the Global Travel Taskforce report recommendation from November 2020: “We will explore ways that transit could be safely facilitated, in line with public health requirements, without passengers needing to self-isolate on return to the UK.”

The timing makes it largely redundant before it has even taken effect: the only major international hub, Istanbul, was taken off the red list along with the rest of Turkey.

It may make a difference for a tiny number of passengers changing planes in Addis Ababa, Johannesburg or Mexico City, but that is the only benefit I can see.

There is no limit to the time a passenger spends in transit, so long as they remain “airside” – in other words, do not proceed through passport control at the intermediate stop.

What happens next?

I predict we may see an “arms race” for the attention of British travellers for the remainder of the year – which could mean, for example, that mainland Portugal – which currently requires even vaccinated travellers from the UK to take a test before arrival– to ease its restrictions.

Travel to the European Union will be further eased if the long-promised integration of NHS jabs and the EU digital Covid certificate is completed.

But there will still be some shuffling of countries between red and amber lists in the coming three months.

The government says the latest changes will ensure “continuity for industry and passengers the remainder of the year” – which I read as reassurance that the sudden, disruptive changes that have characterised the UK’s policies for the past 18 months are likely to be averted.

“We will look to set out a further review for the UK’s international travel policy early in the new year to provide further certainty for the spring and summer 2022 seasons,” the government says.

I asked the Department for Transport to clarify whether “early the new year” was the first week of January or the first month; officials declined to say.

What do you think about the changes?

My scorecard records three modest positives: trimming the loathed “red list,” expanding recognition of vaccination and reducing the disproportionate testing regime for fully vaccinated travellers to England.

When you look closely, though, the UK system remains fraught with complication, cost and uncertainty. Much more needs to change we can be said to have a coherent and effective set of rules governing international travel.

The UK remains an extreme outlier compared with other European nations, especially on the scale of the red list and the refusal to recognise the vaccinations of people who have had their jabs in the vast majority of foreign countries.

“Too little, too late,” may be a tired cliché – but in this case it fits precisely.

Comments / 0

Related
Best Life

If You're Unvaccinated, You're Banned From These 5 Popular Destinations

Earlier this summer, when vaccination rates were high and COVID cases were lower, it seemed like the world was opening up again. Bars and restaurants returned to in-person dining, wedding venues started booking events, concerts were back on, and people reconnected with friends and family they hadn't seen in months. The new relaxation of restrictions may have even had you excitedly making travel plans, another activity that was ground to a halt due to the pandemic. However, you'll need to do some research before you book your flights. As vaccination rates have slowed and cases have surged to new heights, the situation in the U.S. has worsened and now, many popular destinations are limiting tourism to vaccinated travelers only. Read on to find out where you can't go if you're unvaccinated.
TRAVEL
The Independent

Coronavirus: How safe is it to travel by plane, train or cruise liner?

With lockdown restrictions lifted throughout the UK, and the resumption of international travel on 17 May, many British travellers are tentatively considering the prospect of foreign holidays. We’ve looked at the risks involved in travel by train, plane and cruise liner – and the measures introduced by the industry to try and mitigate them. CruisesInternational cruise travel from the UK restarted in August following a blanket ban on cruising abroad from the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO) that remained in place for 17 months.Domestic cruises sailing around the UK became possible again from 17 May.Industry body Cruise Lines International...
TRAVEL
Thrillist

The CDC Added 6 New Countries to Its 'Avoid Travel' List

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has a long and comprehensive list of countries that it advises Americans not to travel to due to the spread of COVID-19. The list is broken into four categories, between Level 1 and Level 4, with nations and territories in Level 4 considered the highest risk locations for contracting COVID-19.
TRAVEL
CNBC

Why are Covid cases so high when millions are fully vaccinated? Blame the delta variant, experts say

The number of Covid cases being recorded daily in the West remains high, and even resembles earlier peaks at different points, or Covid waves, during the pandemic. The high numbers of cases remains attributable to the spread of the highly infectious delta variant, which usurped previous variants that themselves were more infectious than the original strain of Covid-19.
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#European Union#Travellers#Global Travel#Uk#Non British
smartertravel.com

New COVID-19 Travel Rules Announced for All Flights Into the U.S.

The Biden administration just announced some big changes to the United States’ COVID-19 travel policy. Starting in early November, the U.S. will open its borders to fully vaccinated international travelers. All foreign nationals who wish to travel to the U.S. will need to show proof of vaccination along with a negative COVID test that was taken within 72 hours of their flight. The announcement did not specify if unvaccinated children would be allowed into the country under the new rules.
PUBLIC HEALTH
BBC

Food shortages could be permanent, warns industry body

Labour shortages in the food industry means consumers may not be able to find the products they like in supermarkets, an industry boss has warned. "The just-in-time system is no longer working and I don't think it'll work again," Food and Drink Federation (FDF) boss Ian Wright said at an Institute for Government event on Friday.
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
Best Life

The CDC Says Don't Visit These Popular Destinations Right Now

U.S. travelers have been jet-setting around the world this summer, after largely being unable to travel for more than a year. But if you're planning a last-minute island vacation somewhere warm as summer transitions to fall, know that the Delta variant is not only causing an uptick in the contiguous U.S. Recently, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) placed some popular vacation destinations on its top-tier list for places to avoid traveling right now because of COVID, including Puerto Rico, Jamaica, and the Bahamas. And now, more beloved island destinations have been added to the list.
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Pfizer
NewsBreak
Travel
Country
U.K.
NewsBreak
Business Travel
Country
Portugal
Country
Thailand
Country
Singapore
NewsBreak
Vaccines
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Travel Restrictions
Country
Norway
NewsBreak
International Travel
Country
India
Country
Germany
The Independent

Which countries can I travel to if I’m not vaccinated?

Many countries across the world have introduced regulations which permit entry only to fully vaccinated travellers.However, some Britons have chosen not to accept the vaccine, while many younger people are still awaiting their second dose.According to government data, around 81 per cent of over-16s have received two vaccines, rising to 89 per cent for a single jab.A number of European countries have said that unvaccinated travellers from the UK will be welcome, provided (in most cases) that they can show a negative PCR test result.It’s worth remembering, however, that unvaccinated travellers returning to the UK from amber or red list...
WORLD
Telegraph

How to get a Covid test for travel and how much they cost

The Government has reduced the testing requirements for vaccinated holidaymakers, however all travellers returning to the UK still need to take at least one Covid test. Furthermore, certain countries still require even double-jabbed arrivals to show evidence of a recent negative Covid test, while the unvaccinated must take tests to gain entry to almost all destinations.
WORLD
TravelPulse

Coming Soon: Vaccination Requirement For Domestic Flights, Rail Travel

A month from now, unvaccinated Canadians will be barred from domestic flights and rail travel within Canada -- with very few exceptions -- as the Trudeau government says it is prioritizing a commitment made just before the federal election call. At the first major press conference since last week’s election,...
PUBLIC HEALTH
eturbonews.com

Frustration with travel restrictions grows

People are increasingly frustrated with the COVID-19 travel restrictions and even more have seen their quality of life suffer as a result. 67% of survey respondents felt that most country borders should be opened now, up 12 percentage-points from the June 2021 survey. 64% of survey respondents felt that border...
TRAVEL
BoardingArea

Changes To CDC Travel Advisories List For Week Of October 4 2021

The Center For Disease Control (CDC) has updated its weekly list of high-risk countries. Six countries have moved up to the very high-risk, level 4 countries. The list of country designations continues to be a moving target with some countries moving up the list and some moving down to lower categories.
WORLD
Idaho8.com

Scandinavian country moves into ‘very high’ risk category for travel

Norway on Monday moved into the highest-risk category on the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s list of travel advisories for destinations around the world. The Scandinavian country moved up to “Level 4: Covid-19 Very High” just as the country relaxed most of its domestic Covid-related restrictions over the weekend. Neighbors Sweden and Denmark are listed in the CDC’s Level 3 category.
TRAVEL
cruisehive.com

Another Caribbean Cruise Nation Back on CDC Level 4 Travel List

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has added another cruise destination to its level 4 travel advisory list. The list that already has multiple nations across the Caribbean now also has Barbados, which had been at level 3 for several months. CDC Advises Against Travel to Barbados.
TRAVEL
KEYT

The Caribbean island where you need to earn $70,000 to enter

Whether you’re a vaccine queen, a PCR prince or a quarantine king, there sure are a lot of requirements when it comes to getting around these days. Luckily CNN Travel is here to keep you updated on the latest developments. Here’s what we learned in pandemic travel this week. 1....
LIFESTYLE
Reason.com

Don't Import Vaccine Mandates for Domestic Travel

As frustrating as it is to those of us who believe in the right to freely roam, international travel is treated as a privilege subject to regulations, document checks, and the whims of government officials. Those restrictions tightened during the pandemic, meaning that the White House's plan to allow entry to travelers who have been vaccinated and tested for COVID-19 constitute an easing of rules for visitors from other countries. But that's not enough for some people who want to impose similar requirements on domestic travel, making movement within the country as conditional as that across borders.
TRAVEL
The Independent

The Independent

272K+
Followers
118K+
Post
142M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy