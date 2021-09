The Columbus Wildcat football team looks to stop a two-game skid tonight when they make the trip to Lisbon to take on the Lions. The Cats are 1-2 on the year, beating Louisa-Muscatine week one before dropping back-to-back games to Highland and Wapello the last two weeks. Against the Indians, the Wildcats were on the short end of a 52-21 score. Kaden Amigon led the Wildcats in week three with 24 carries for 193 yards and two scores. Through the air, Jeff Hoback was four of five for 37 yards and a touchdown to Grant Watson. Cael Phillips led the Wildcat defense with seven and a half tackles. On the year, Columbus is led by Hoback at 12 of 17 for 134 yards and two touchdowns. Amigon has 43 carries for 290 yards and a pair of touchdowns. The receiving corp is also led by Amigon with seven catches for 79 yards and a touchdown and he’s the leading defender with 16 and a half tackles.

LISBON, IA ・ 8 DAYS AGO