Cold water bypass on IDFG radar

PRIEST RIVER — A project aiming to lower the water temperature of Priest River by at least 4 degrees is set to be discussed this Wednesday. The Idaho Department of Fish and Game, along with a private contractor, will release results of a study looking at the feasibility of the proposed bypass and the effects it will have on Priest Lake, Priest River and area fish populations. The meeting is being held virtually via Zoom at 6 p.m. on Wednesday.