CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Priest River, ID

Cold water bypass on IDFG radar

By ANNISA KEITH
Bonner County Daily Bee
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePRIEST RIVER — A project aiming to lower the water temperature of Priest River by at least 4 degrees is set to be discussed this Wednesday. The Idaho Department of Fish and Game, along with a private contractor, will release results of a study looking at the feasibility of the proposed bypass and the effects it will have on Priest Lake, Priest River and area fish populations. The meeting is being held virtually via Zoom at 6 p.m. on Wednesday.

bonnercountydailybee.com

Comments / 0

Related
NBC News

Covid booster shots are rolling out. What does that mean for you?

Health care workers, teachers and other essential personnel have been among the hardest hit by Covid-19 and should qualify for a vaccine booster shot — despite a lack of robust evidence that they need a third dose to protect them against severe disease, the head of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said Friday.
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Hill

Abbott bows to Trump pressure on Texas election audit

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott is barreling forward with an audit of the 2020 election in his state’s four largest counties after mounting pressure from former President Trump . The move comes as Arizona releases a much-anticipated election review of its own, which led to increasing friction within the state’s Republican Party and ultimately found Trump lost to President Biden by an even wider margin last year.
TEXAS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Idaho State
City
Priest River, ID
State
Washington State
Local
Idaho Government
The Hill

California utility charged with manslaughter in wildfire that killed 4

A California utility company has been charged with manslaughter in connection with a wildfire that killed four people last year, state prosecutors said Friday. Shasta County District Attorney Stephanie Bridgett announced the charge against Pacific Gas and Electric (PG&E) in a news conference ahead of the one-year anniversary of the start of the fire in question.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Reuters

North Korea says hope is alive for peace, summit with the South

SEOUL, Sept 25 (Reuters) - North Korea is willing to consider another inter-Korean summit if mutual respect between the rivals can be assured, state news agency KCNA reported on Saturday, citing Kim Yo Jong, the sister of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un. The comment comes just a day after...
WORLD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fish Stocking#Water Temperatures#Trout#Priest Lake#Idfg#The Coeur D Alene River#Idaho Fish Game#Portland State University#The Fish And Game#Panhandle

Comments / 0

Community Policy