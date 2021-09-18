CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Law

Prosecutor: Jurors conclude Durst heir ‘killed them all’

By associatedpress
abc17news.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleINGLEWOOD, Calif. (AP) — Robert Durst’s long, bizarre and deadly run from the law ended when a Los Angeles County jury convicted him of murdering his best friend more than 20 years ago. The New York real estate heir was convicted after prosecutors tied the killing of Susan Berman in her Los Angeles home in December 2000 to the disappearance of Durst’s wife in New York in 1982. Jurors were convinced that Durst silenced Berman as she prepared to tell police how she helped cover up his wife’s killing. He faces a mandatory sentence of life in prison without parole. Durst’s lawyers say he will appeal.

abc17news.com

Comments / 0

Related
Popculture

Gabby Petito's Death Confirmed, Manner of Death Released by FBI

Authorities released a major update about Gabby Petito's case on Tuesday. Days after remains were discovered in Bridger-Teton National Forest, autopsy results have confirmed that they are those of Petito. According to CNN, Petito's death has been ruled a homicide. 22-year-old Petito disappeared after going on a cross-country trip with her fiancé Brian Laundrie. Police are currently searching for Laundrie, who went missing amid the investigation into Petito's disappearance.
PUBLIC SAFETY
CBS News

Robert Durst found guilty of killing Susan Berman

A Los Angeles jury convicted Robert Durst on Friday of murdering his best friend 20 years ago in a case that took on new life after the New York real estate heir participated in a documentary that connected him to the slaying linked to his wife's 1982 disappearance. Durst, 78,...
LOS ANGELES, CA
95.5 FM WIFC

Multimillionaire real estate heir Robert Durst convicted of murder

(Reuters) – A California jury on Friday found multimillionaire real estate heir Robert Durst guilty of murdering his best friend Susan Berman in 2000, the first homicide conviction for a man suspected of killing three people in three states over the past 39 years. Durst, 78 and frail, will likely...
POLITICS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Susan Berman
Person
Robert Durst
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Heir#Real Estate#Ap
CBS New York

Jury Begins Deliberations In R. Kelly Trial After 6 Weeks Of Testimony

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The jury began deliberations Friday in R. Kelly’s sex trafficking and racketeering trial in New York City. During the six weeks of testimony, jurors heard from 50 witnesses, including 45 for the prosecution. Friday around 10:30 a.m., the judge began charging the jury, instructing them for about three hours. At 1:40 p.m., the jury of seven men and five women began deliberating. They called it a day around 5:30 p.m. after asking to see all the exhibits, a floor plan of Kelly’s recording studio, readback of the testimony, and more. The verdict sheet is about seven pages long. Robert Sylvester Kelly, 54,...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
riverbender.com

Haiti prosecutor seeks to charge PM in killing, is replaced

PORT-AU-PRINCE, Haiti (AP) — A new chief prosecutor was sworn in Tuesday just hours after his predecessor asked a judge to charge Prime Minister Ariel Henry in the slaying of the president and to bar him from leaving Haiti, a move that could further destabilize a country roiled by turmoil following the assassination and a recent major earthquake.
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law
News Break
Politics
CBS New York

Javier Da Silva Sentenced To 30 Years For Kidnapping Valerie Reyes, Leaving Her To Die In A Suitcase By The Side Of The Road

WHITE PLAINS, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — A 30-year prison sentence was given Thursday to the man who killed Valerie Reyes, the New Rochelle woman who disappeared from her home more than two and a half years ago. The judge called Javier da Silva “evil” and his crime “sickening,” CBS2’s Tony Aiello reported. Norma Sanchez left U.S. District Court in White Plains after an emotional courtroom confrontation. She was crying as she described her beautiful daughter as someone who brought joy to those who knew her. Valerie Reyes (credit: Greenwich Police) And she directly addressed the man who killed her, telling Da Silva he was “a...
NEW ROCHELLE, NY
The Independent

Man jailed for suffocating ex-girlfriend to death in suitcase he abandoned by roadside

A man who tied up his ex-girlfriend inside a suitcase and left her to suffocate to death by the side of a road in Connecticut has been sentenced to 30 years in prison.Javier Da Silva Rojas, 26, from Queens, New York, pled guilty last year to one count of kidnapping resulting in death for his savage attack on 24-year-old Valerie Reyes, a book shop worker and aspiring tattoo artist.At a sentencing hearing in White Plains on Thursday, Ms Reyes’ mother Norma Sanchez called Da Silva a “selfish, greedy and soulless person” who “deserve[s] nothing but pain and rejection”.Da Silva...
PUBLIC SAFETY

Comments / 0

Community Policy