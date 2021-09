Brett Phillips is an outfielder with the Tampa Bay Rays, a sixth-round selection by the Houston Astros in the the 2012 MLB Amateur Draft. Five years later, he made his MLB debut on June 5, 2017, with the Milwaukee Brewers. After two seasons with the Brewers, he was traded to Kansas City, where he spent three seasons. In August 2020, he was once again traded, this time to the Rays, where he found himself in a pennant race that ultimately saw Tampa win the American League championship.

