Celtics’ Marcus Smart references John Adams in advice to fan: ‘No one remembers the 2nd US President’
Boston Celtics star Marcus Smart raised eyebrows Friday night when he made an odd comment referencing the second president of the United States, John Adams. Smart was asked by a fan on Twitter for advice about getting better at basketball since he is considered to be one of the better defenders in the NBA. The two-time All-Defensive Team selection tried to send a motivational tweet, but it appeared to backfire.foxwilmington.com
Comments / 0