Respawn Entertainment announced that it won't be removing tap-strafing from Apex Legends for a little longer. "The Apex Legends team has recently discovered some unexpected side effects of our planned changes to tap-strafing," Respawn said in a tweet. "It is still our intention to address some of the most egregious use-cases of tap-strafing, but for now we are delaying our planned change to a later patch. Movement is sacred in Apex. We weigh every change to these systems carefully and value feedback. After further testing, we've concluded we need to take more time to get this right to make sure related movement mechanics aren't caught in the cross-fire."

VIDEO GAMES ・ 13 DAYS AGO