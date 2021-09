Gratitude — immense gratitude — is what I feel on this Constitution Day. Two hundred and thirty-four years ago, a group of historians, intellectuals, and revolutionaries agonized over the wording of what would become our founding document. They were creating a new form of government, one that would guarantee power centered in the hands of the citizens. Their tireless efforts, principled debate, and commitment to a more perfect union paid off; on Sept. 17, 1787, the delegates to the Constitutional Convention gathered in Philadelphia and signed the U.S. Constitution.

