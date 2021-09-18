Aston Villa vs Everton live stream: How to watch Premier League fixture online and on TV tonight

(Getty Images)

Aston Villa host an in-form Everton side in the Premier League tonight, as Rafael Benitez looks to continue his unbeaten start in charge.

Everton moved to 10 points from their opening four matches after they came from behind to beat Burnley 3-1 at Goodison Park on Saturday, with goals from Michael Keane, Andros Townsend and a third in three games from Demarai Gray.

Dean Smith’s Villa impressed at Stamford Bridge and were largely the better team against the European champions, but were punished for missing several first-half chances as a ruthless Chelsea side secured a 3-0 win.

Everton and Villa finished next to each other in 10th and 11th in the table last season but will be hoping improve upon those positions this campaign.

Here’s all you need to know ahead of the Premier League match at Villa Park this evening.

When is it?

The match will kick off at 5:30pm BST on Saturday 18 September.

How can I watch it?

It will be shown live on Sky Sports Main Event and Premier League, with coverage starting from 5pm. If you’re not a Sky customer you can grab a NOW TV Day Pass here to watch without a subscription.

We may earn commission from some of the links in this article, but we never allow this to influence our content.

What is the team news?

Aston Villa welcome back goalkeeper Emi Martinez and midfielder Emi Buendia for the match after they returned from quarantine this week – though the latter remains on the bench. Winger Trezeguet is still out, however.

Everton have been dealt a blow after striker Dominic Calvert-Lewin was ruled out for at least two weeks with two and quad injuries. Fabian Delph is still out with a shoulder injury while James Rodriguez is regaining match fitness after retuning to training.

Confirmed line-ups

Aston Villa: Martinez, Cash, Mings, Tuanzebe, Konsa, Targett, Luiz, McGinn, Ramsey, Watkins, Ings.

Everton: Begovic, Keane, Godfrey, Mina, Digne, Iwobi, Allan, Doucoure, Townsend, Rondon, Gray.

Odds

Aston Villa: 7/5

Draw: 23/10

Everton: 2/1

Prediction

This promises to be an open match that could go either way, which is why I think home advantage will be the decisive factor as Villa get their second win of the season and Everton’s unbeaten start comes to an end. Aston Villa 2-1 Everton