Junior Sean Illenye gave Spotswood its first win after he headed in a game-winning goal with just minutes left in second overtime for a 2-1 victory over Roselle in Roselle. Junior Aiden Scher got the assist on Illenye’s goal after sending in a ball from a corner kick for Spotswood (1-2). Sophomore Aidan Collins gave Spotwood the initial lead with a goal in the first half. Senior goalie Chris Stanaway made five saves as Spotwood finished with eight shots on goal.

ROSELLE, NJ ・ 12 DAYS AGO