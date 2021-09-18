When And Where To Expect Illinois’ Fall Foliage To Peak This Year

What’s your favorite fall pastime in Illinois? Is it apple picking, attending a fall festival, watching football games, or maybe some hiking? For many of us, discovering the best spots to view the colorful leaves of the season is at the top of the list. This year, in an effort to find the peak fall foliage around the Prairie State, the people over at SmokyMountains.com have updated their predictive fall foliage map. Using this map is sure to help you plan better for the season especially if viewing colorful fall leaves is what you’re after.

Looking at the 2021 Fall Foliage Prediction Map, northern Illinois will start seeing a minimal amount of autumnal colors by the week of September 20th.

While the colors around this time are starting to show through, you'll still see quite a bit of green. But over the next few weeks, that will certainly change!

During the week of September 27th, northern Illinois will start to see a lot more color while leaves in the central and southern parts of the state are just getting started.

Around October 11th, progress will be made as the northern part of the state will be near its peak while the rest of the state is seeing a partial array of fiery fall hues.

You should start planning a fall foliage drive along one of the state's many scenic byways. Pictured here is a view of the Illinois River as seen from the bluffs along Peoria's Grandview Drive .

Northern Illinois should hit its peak around October 18th, while other parts of the state will be close to peak. At this time, you should see a burst of crimson, amber, and gold all around the state.

Mid-to-late October will be the perfect time to explore places like Garden of the Gods (pictured here) and Starved Rock State Park .

All good things must come to an end at some point, and that is no different with the autumn season. Central and southern Illinois will hit the apex of autumnal colors by October 25 while northern Illinois will be past it. If you live in this part of the state, get your rakes ready to clean up the fallen leaves around this time!

Pictured here is Galena . By mid-October, this picturesque town should experience peak fall colors, so if you've been meaning to plan a trip here, that may be the best time to go.

For over 10 years, the folks at SmokyMountains.com have published their predictive fall foliage map that’s built using various data sources and an algorithm. While nature can have a mind of its own at times and even predicting when leaves change colors isn’t always 100% accurate, they remain confident in the predictions shown on their map. You can view the 2021 Fall Leaf Map on SmokyMountains.com and use the slider underneath which will show you where and when leaves are at their peak throughout the season.

Once you use the map to figure out where and when the fall leaves will be at their peak, make plans to visit one of the most beautiful fall destinations in Illinois .

The post When And Where To Expect Illinois’ Fall Foliage To Peak This Year appeared first on Only In Your State .