When And Where To Expect Illinois’ Fall Foliage To Peak This Year

By Melissa Mahoney
 7 days ago

What’s your favorite fall pastime in Illinois? Is it apple picking, attending a fall festival, watching football games, or maybe some hiking? For many of us, discovering the best spots to view the colorful leaves of the season is at the top of the list. This year, in an effort to find the peak fall foliage around the Prairie State, the people over at SmokyMountains.com have updated their predictive fall foliage map. Using this map is sure to help you plan better for the season especially if viewing colorful fall leaves is what you’re after.

Looking at the 2021 Fall Foliage Prediction Map, northern Illinois will start seeing a minimal amount of autumnal colors by the week of September 20th.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ICxkk_0c05Qms400
smokymountains.com

While the colors around this time are starting to show through, you'll still see quite a bit of green. But over the next few weeks, that will certainly change!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Dp1sY_0c05Qms400
Shalini Joiner / 500px via Getty Images
Pictured here is Galena . By mid-October, this picturesque town should experience peak fall colors, so if you've been meaning to plan a trip here, that may be the best time to go.

During the week of September 27th, northern Illinois will start to see a lot more color while leaves in the central and southern parts of the state are just getting started.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1UYKPI_0c05Qms400
smokymountains.com

Around October 11th, progress will be made as the northern part of the state will be near its peak while the rest of the state is seeing a partial array of fiery fall hues.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Aq5nS_0c05Qms400
smokymountains.com

You should start planning a fall foliage drive along one of the state's many scenic byways. Pictured here is a view of the Illinois River as seen from the bluffs along Peoria's Grandview Drive .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=139dZs_0c05Qms400
ghornephoto/ iStock / Getty Images Plus via Getty Images

Northern Illinois should hit its peak around October 18th, while other parts of the state will be close to peak. At this time, you should see a burst of crimson, amber, and gold all around the state.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1NfxNg_0c05Qms400
smokymountains.com

Mid-to-late October will be the perfect time to explore places like Garden of the Gods (pictured here) and Starved Rock State Park .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2RIsvQ_0c05Qms400
Daniel Ripplinger / DansPhotoArt/500px Prime via Getty Images

All good things must come to an end at some point, and that is no different with the autumn season. Central and southern Illinois will hit the apex of autumnal colors by October 25 while northern Illinois will be past it. If you live in this part of the state, get your rakes ready to clean up the fallen leaves around this time!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3B85ex_0c05Qms400
smokymountains.com

For over 10 years, the folks at SmokyMountains.com have published their predictive fall foliage map that’s built using various data sources and an algorithm. While nature can have a mind of its own at times and even predicting when leaves change colors isn’t always 100% accurate, they remain confident in the predictions shown on their map. You can view the 2021 Fall Leaf Map on SmokyMountains.com and use the slider underneath which will show you where and when leaves are at their peak throughout the season.

Once you use the map to figure out where and when the fall leaves will be at their peak, make plans to visit one of the most beautiful fall destinations in Illinois .

The post When And Where To Expect Illinois' Fall Foliage To Peak This Year appeared first on Only In Your State .

Comments

Only In Illinois

Take A Beautiful Fall Foliage Road Trip To See Illinois Autumn Colors

What is it about summer’s transition into winter that is simply so magical? Autumn is a wonderful time of year, and we love when it’s time for the leave to begin changing. When this state sees peak fall foliage, it’s time to soak up all its colorful glory! Experience the best fall foliage in Illinois […] The post Take A Beautiful Fall Foliage Road Trip To See Illinois Autumn Colors appeared first on Only In Your State.
ILLINOIS STATE
Only In Illinois

Scare Up Some Breakfast At Igor’s Bistro, A Halloween-Themed Restaurant In Illinois

Many of us look forward to the fall season with the leaves changing colors, cooler air, and of course, Halloween! But did you know there’s a restaurant in Rock Island, Illinois where it’s Halloween year-round? Igor’s Bistro is a Halloween-themed restaurant that serves some excellent food you have to try, and they even have breakfast! […] The post Scare Up Some Breakfast At Igor’s Bistro, A Halloween-Themed Restaurant In Illinois appeared first on Only In Your State.
ILLINOIS STATE
Only In Illinois

10 Unforgettable Road Trips To Take In Illinois Before You Die

Illinois is jam-packed with fun and interesting things to do, and it can seem a little overwhelming to try and see it all. So, we like to create road trip plans to fit a wide array of interests that help you get out and see Illinois! Here are some of the best road trips in […] The post 10 Unforgettable Road Trips To Take In Illinois Before You Die appeared first on Only In Your State.
ILLINOIS STATE
Only In Illinois

Enjoy A Unique Glassblowing Experience At J Draper Glass In Illinois

Creating things is part of human nature. Whether it’s writing or making a piece of art, there’s something about creating a beautiful piece that really satisfies the soul. If you’ve ever been curious about the art of making glass and glassblowing, there’s a studio you need to check out. J Draper Glass in Peoria offers […] The post Enjoy A Unique Glassblowing Experience At J Draper Glass In Illinois appeared first on Only In Your State.
ILLINOIS STATE
