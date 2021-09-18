Outdoor Notes — Sept. 18

Black bear hunt permit drawing held

The Maryland Department of Natural Resources held its lottery drawing for this year’s black bear hunt permits, scheduled for Oct. 25-29 in the state’s four westernmost counties of Frederick, Washington, Allegany and Garrett. According to Harry Spiker, associate director of Wildlife & Heritage Service for DNR, there were 5,328 applicants for the 950 permits, with 111 of those awarded to Frederick County residents. Other permit recipients hail from Alabama, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Kansas, New Jersey, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Texas, Virginia and West Virginia. Applications were also received from residents of Arizona, Colorado, Indiana, Kentucky, Missouri, New York, Oklahoma, Rhode Island and Washington, D.C.

Md. Chapter Trout Unlimited to present programs on brook trout

A series of Zoom presentations will highlight the efforts of Maryland Chapter Trout Unlimited and a consortium of partners, including state and federal agencies, are working to protect native brook trout populations in the Upper Gunpowder Falls Watershed. The series, “Clean, Clear, Cold Water — Protecting our Waterways, Bay and Conserving Native Brook Trout” — will feature guest speakers on specific topics. The series begins Sept. 22 with “Clean Water and Resilient Landscape Practices and Alliance Resources.” On Oct. 12, stream buffers and Maryland state grant resources is the topic; brook trout of the Upper Gunpowder Falls and their habitat on Nov. 15, and best land management practices on Dec. 13. All begin at 7 p.m. For more information and to pre-register, visit wildlifeforever.org/home/state-fish-art.

DNR photo contest winner announced

“A Raven Having Breakfast,” a photograph by Nathaniel Peck, of Flintstone, was selected as the grand-prize winner of the Natural Resources photo contest. Nearly 2,000 photos were submitted by more than 400 photographers in this year’s contest. Peck received $500, a Maryland State Parks passport, a subscription to Maryland Natural Resource magazine and five copies of the 2022 calendar with the winning image on the cover. The “fan favorite” photo entry is still TBD. You can vote for your favorite on DNR’s Facebook page through Oct. 20.

— Susan Guynn