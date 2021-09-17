CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cars

The Vintagent Trailers: Pozzis, Samarcanda

By Corinna Mantlo
thevintagent.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLove the trailer . Love the bike . Get a kick out of the main protagonist . Love the cinematography . Would love to buy the DVD. Hell … I even love the soundtrack ( from what I’ve heard so far …. but err …. HATE the fact that its...

thevintagent.com

Comments / 0

Related
thevintagent.com

The Motorcycle Portraits: Anya Violet Aghababian

The Motorcycle Portraits is a project by photographer/filmmaker David Goldman, who travels the world making documentaries, and takes time out to interview interesting people in the motorcycle scene, wherever he might be. The result is a single exemplary photo, a geolocation of his subject, and a transcribed interview. The audio of his interviews can be found on The Motorcycle Portraits website.
ENTERTAINMENT
The Next Web

This vintage electric motorcycle is actually… an ebike

Did you know SHIFT is taking the stage this fall? Together with an amazing line-up of experts, we will explore the future of mobility during TNW Conference 2021. Secure your ticket now!. Perhaps you’re like me, and you’re a sucker for the vintage style of the 60s motorbikes, but at...
CARS
DoYouRemember?

See What Elvira, Mistress Of The Dark, Looks Like Now

You may remember watching Elvira, Mistress of the Dark, on Elvira’s Movie Macabre each week. Elvira was played by Cassandra Peterson and you won’t believe what she looks like in real life! Cassandra has admitted in the past that she always loved the horror movie genre. When she was a kid, she would much rather play with horror-themed toys instead of Barbies. Later, she worked as a go-go dancer before she started working as an actress.
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dvd#Guitarslinger Love#Cdn#Dvd Bluerays
HuffingtonPost

British Actor Tanya Fear Missing In Hollywood As Concern Grows

A British actor who moved to Hollywood to pursue stand-up comedy has been missing for several days, friends and associates say. The Los Angeles Police Department has completed a missing person’s report. Tanya Fear, whose credits include “Doctor Who” and “Kickass-2,” has “gone missing in the LA/Hollywood Bowl area” and...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Deadline

‘The Electrical Life Of Louis Wain’ Trailer: Benedict Cumberbatch, Claire Foy & A World Of Cats

Studiocanal, Film4, Shoebox, SunnyMarch and Amazon Studios have released the full trailer for The Electrical Life Of Louis Wain, the period film that traces the story of the titular English painter who specialized in exaggerated cartoons of wide-eyed felines. Benedict Cumberbatch and Claire Foy star for director Will Sharpe. Check out a look at the Wain world in the video above. The Electrical Life Of Louis Wain world premiered at the Telluride Film Festival earlier this month, and then headed to the Toronto fest. Amazon will release theatrically in the U.S. on October 22, and via Prime Video on November 5....
MOVIES
Inside the Magic

Walt Disney Forced Major Child Actress to Turn Down Iconic Roles

When we think of Disney child stars, we typically talk about those who grew up with shows on the Disney Channel such as Miley Cyrus, Demi Lovato, Selena Gomez, and more. We tend to forget that there are many generations of child stars forged in Disney’s image, and for some, that start truly shaped their career.
MOVIES
MIX 108

Netflix Unveils Horror Lineup For Halloween 2021

It’s officially September. Kids are back in school, the leaves are changing color, and every product at the grocery store comes in a pumpkin spice varietal. That means it is almost time for Halloween — and that means the streaming services are starting to lure horror fans with exclusive horror films and television shows.
TV & VIDEOS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Cars
Variety

New ‘Lost Boys’ Movie Starring Noah Jupe and Jaeden Martell Set at Warner Bros.

Warner Bros. is planning to take another bite out of 1980s cult hit “The Lost Boys,” with a modern-day take starring Noah Jupe and Jaeden Martell. Jupe starred in the “A Quiet Place” films  and appeared in “The Undoing” and “Honey Boy,” while Martell was part of the “It” movies ensemble and starred in the “Defending Jacob” series as well as appearing in “Knives Out” and “Masters of Sex.” Jonathan Entwistle will direct with Randy McKinnon, who is working on “Static Shock” for Warner and DC, writing the new version, the studio confirmed. Brian Kavanaugh-Jones and Fred Berger are producing through Automatik. Zac...
MOVIES
Variety

Watch Kristen Stewart Nail Princess Diana’s Accent in ‘Spencer’ Trailer

Finally, those fascinated with the royal family get to hear Kristen Stewart’s take on Princess Diana’s accent. In the first full-length trailer for “Spencer,” an upcoming biographical drama about the beloved figure, the American actor channels the tortured British royal with ease. Directed by “Jackie” filmmaker Pablo Larrain, “Spencer” grapples with Diana’s decision to end her marriage to Prince Charles (portrayal Jack Farthing). The film isn’t entirely true to fact, but instead is an imagining of what might have happened during that fateful holiday period in 1991. New footage from “Spencer” captures a sad reality for Diana, the Princess of Wales: the...
CELEBRITIES
MIX 106

Vintage Lovers Will Adore This Mega Vintage Market

Calling all thrifters, antiquers, and everything in between! If you're someone like me who adores and appreciates one-of-a-kind treasures that have been lovingly and carefully collected and hand-crafted, then The 2nd annual Idaho Vintage Market is where you want to be this weekend, September 17th - September 18th at Expo Idaho.
BOISE, ID
Deadline

New On Disney+ For October: Daily Schedule Of Movies, TV & Originals

The Disney+ schedule for October 2021 is packed with programming from the Disney mothership, Pixar, Marvel, the Star Wars universe, National Geographic and more. The streamer will make Marvel’s Black Widow available to all subscribers at no additional cost on October 6. For kids, Muppets Haunted Mansion premieres on October 8 and LEGO Star Wars Terrifying Tales drops October 1. Season finales in October include those for Turner & Hooch, What If…? and Chip ‘n’ Dale: Park Life. See below for the full Disney+ schedule for October. October 1 Alvin And The Chipmunks Alvin And The Chipmunks: The Road Chip Just Roll With It: You...
TV & VIDEOS
codelist.biz

Princess Charlène of Monaco publishes cryptic message – what’s behind it

Kassel – What about Princess Charlène of Monaco? Recently, she fueled the press herself and posted a very cryptic video on her Instagram channel. Since her collapse in early September, there have been hardly any new recordings of the 43-year-olds. Her husband, Prince Albert, recently stressed in an interview that the circumstances are being “inflated” by the media.
CELEBRITIES
The Hollywood Reporter

‘Super Mario Bros.’ Animated Film to Star Chris Pratt, Anya Taylor-Joy

The Super Mario Bros. animated movie is powering up with an all-star voice cast led by Chris Pratt as the iconic Nintendo character. It now has a North American release date of Dec. 21, 2022. Joining Pratt as Mario are Anya Taylor-Joy (Princess Peach) Charlie Day (Luigi), Jack Black (Bowser), Keegan-Michael Key (Toad), Seth Rogen (Donkey Kong), Fred Armisen (Cranky Kong), Kevin Michael Richardson (Kamek) and Sebastian Maniscalco (Spike). The Super Mario Bros. film hails from Nintendo and Illumination, with Universal distributing in North America and co-financing with Illumination. Its international rollout will be announced at a later date. The video game...
MOVIES
Variety

‘Clifford The Big Red Dog’ Sets Paramount Plus and Theatrical Release on Nov. 10

After delaying its initial release, Paramount Pictures announced that the live-action “Clifford the Big Red Dog” will open both in theaters and on Paramount Plus on Nov. 10. Based on the children’s book series written by Norman Bridwell, the film will follow middle-schooler Emily Elizabeth (Darby Camp) who meets a magical animal rescuer (John Cleese) and is given a little, red puppy only to wake up to find a giant ten-foot hound in her small New York City apartment. While her single mom (Sienna Guillory) is away for business, Emily and her uncle Casey (Jack Whitehall) set out on an adventure...
MOVIES
Gear Patrol

The Best Vintage-Style Motorcycle Helmets

Vintage style and motorcycles are good bedfellows. From Italian styling to luxuriously reconditioned rides, there’s a raw, utilitarian beauty to be found on two wheels. Superfluity is kept at a minimum, and styles of yesteryear echo a time when motorcycling had an ethos and feel all its own — individualistic and raw with an attitude that was a natural flow out of the two-wheeled renegade spirit.
BICYCLES
Sonic State

A Visual Exploration Of Vintage Synths

Bjooks' SYNTH GEMS 1 book honours and celebrates synths from 1970 to 2000 13/09/21. Bjooks, a preeminent publisher of musical instrument book titles including PUSH TURN MOVE, PATCH & TWEAK, PEDAL CRUSH, and PATCH & TWEAK with Moog, has announced the release of its latest title. They describe SYNTH GEMS 1 as a beautifully photographed 320-page hardcover art book celebrating vintage synthesizers and the people who created them. Here's more details in their own words...
BOOKS & LITERATURE
crusadernews.com

Vintage Style in the Modern World

So it seems that throwback fashion is making a HUGE comeback! Just one look into my closet and plenty of other 20-year-old women and this claim is proven true. Eyelet dresses, sweater vests, bell bottoms, platforms, gogo boots and so much more are key items to achieve the 60s/70s look. These fashion choices are just as popular now as they were in the good ole days.
APPAREL

Comments / 0

Community Policy